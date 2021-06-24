Alliance’s Eastwood upbeat should DUP force Lagan Valley by-election

Alliance's Sorcha Eastwood is confident her party can make history by winning a Westminster by-election in Lagan Valley if one is called this autumn.

The Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor would be the first woman and non-unionist to be MP for the area if she takes the seat.

A by-election is looking increasingly likely after Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he would return to the Assembly when he officially takes over the leadership of the DUP.

Ms Eastwood said the people of Lagan Valley were “fed up with embarrassing politics, and have been for some time”.

Outgoing DUP leader Edwin Poots and current First Minister Paul Givan are MLAs in the constituency.

“People in Lagan Valley are beyond tired with the DUP and these three key players,” she said.

“The unholy trinity of Poots, Givan and Donaldson have run their course with many.

“I have lived here my whole life, and people are so frustrated.”

Ms Eastwood, who finished runner-up in the last Westminster election, said the landscape of politics in the constituency was shifting.

She cut Mr Donaldson’s majority by 12,730 votes, from 19,229 to 6,499, in December 2019.

Ms Eastwood said this was because voters had enough of the “psychodramas” from within the DUP and because they “wanted better”.

She added: “We work hard all year in Lagan Valley and team Alliance be on the ground every day listening to people and hearing their concerns, so we are ready for whatever may come later this year.

“A by-election looks probable at this stage and we will be ready for the challenge ahead.

“In the last election I don’t think people realised how close it was going to be, and this time round it’s going to be a two-horse race again.

“I think we have a very strong chance of making history in the constituency.”

The parliamentary seat, which was created in 1983, has only ever had two representatives — former UUP leader James Molyneux and Mr Donaldson.

However, Ms Eastwood believes a potential by-election could pave the way for the first Alliance and female MP in the area.