Alliance’s Kate Nicholl calls reaction to asylum seeker laptop appeal ‘very upsetting’

South Belfast MLA Kate Nicholl has endorsed the appeal for old laptops to help asylum seekers (Photo: Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

An Alliance MLA has told how she was left upset by an angry reaction to her appeal for old laptops for asylum seekers.

Kate Nicholl said some of the responses were “atrocious”.

The former Lord Mayor of Belfast, who was born in Zimbabwe, took to Twitter on Monday to appeal on behalf of Belfast City of Sanctuary.

She posted: “Do you have an unwanted or unused laptop? Belfast City of Sanctuary would love them (and will refurbish) for asylum seekers and refugees who are taking their ICT classes. If so, you can drop them into my office this Friday.”

But Ms Nicholl was shocked by some of the replies. While initially the comments praised her involvement in the appeal, some quickly turned negative, with some Twitter users asking why the laptops were not going to underprivileged families in Belfast.

“Every single time I post anything about asylum seekers or refugees, the comments are atrocious,” Ms Nicholl told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I have come from a really positive year as Lord Mayor and didn’t get much negative things on Twitter, but the backlash has been really upsetting.

“I am not discounting there is a cost-of-living crisis and people are struggling. It’s important to clarify I work for every single person who needs my help. If I tweet about helping someone who is homeless or needing healthcare, the response isn’t ‘Oh, what about...?’. It’s not tit for tat, you can help lots of people.

“In Northern Ireland, people are so compassionate and warm and any time [help is needed] it’s there. It depresses me that we have so much compassion for these people in their countries, but it evaporates when they arrive here.”

The Belfast City of Sanctuary’s mission is “make Belfast a welcoming environment for refugees, asylum seekers and new communities.”

It runs ICT classes for those who are either in Belfast under asylum or as a refugee, to help them learn new computer skills.

Ms Nicholl said it was right that she tried to help.

She added: “As migration spokesperson for the [Alliance] Party, I do a lot of work with asylum seekers and refugees. But also, being a South Belfast MLA, we have a lot of constituents who have fled war and persecution who have come to start a new life here and I just wanted to help the Belfast City of Sanctuary out.”

Ms Nicholl explained that the donation of laptops will be able to help the group further its resources.

“Many people who do these ICT courses don’t have a laptop and a way to practise their skills, so I said I would do a drive for the laptops. We can accept ones which still have a bit of life in them and we will refurbish them,” she added.

“So many of these people have been through unimaginable trauma. Many of the people I work with have been tortured and practically every woman I speak to has been raped.

“They are just trying to start a new life and one of the ways they integrate is by learning English. They want these skills so that when their papers come through they can work. It’s empowering.”