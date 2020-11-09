Alliance's Michael Long calls for removal of UVF wreath at Belfast Cenotaph

An Alliance councillor has called for a UVF wreath laid at the Belfast Cenotaph to be removed.

Michael Long, who leads the Alliance Party grouping on Belfast City Council was commenting after a UVF tribute appeared on official photographs of yesterday's Remembrance Day service.

"I have asked for this to be investigated and removed," the east Belfast councillor posted on social media, adding that there was CCTV at the location.

The UVF wreath was not in place at the Cenotaph during the official City Council ceremony, which was broadcast live on social media.

Social distancing measures were in place and the official council wreath was laid by Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey.

The 'UVF' wreath appeared to have been placed at the war memorial at some time before the official ceremony, and later moved to the side of the Cenotaph while the official ceremony and service took place. Photos of the wreath and men wearing World War One uniforms were posted online by the Act Initiative, a charity set up to facilitate the "civilianisation" of the UVF.

A Belfast City Council spokesperson said Belfast Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey had laid the official wreath on behalf of the city, at the cenotaph. They added: "The cenotaph is a public area and, around this time of the year, organisations and individuals also lay their own wreaths in remembrance. They were given the opportunity to do so today, following the official ceremony, at specially allocated time slots, in accordance with current public health guidelines. The placing of this wreath was not part of the official acts of Remembrance organised by the council."

It's understood any formal complaint about the wreath, or proposal to regulate which organisations may lay wreaths, would need to be brought before the council by an elected member.