Opinion poll also shows that DUP supporters would have similar reluctance in joining the force

Recent figures show of the 193 officers recruited in 2020, three quarters (144) were Protestant and just 24% (46) were Catholic.(Stock image)

Just 39% of Sinn Fein voters questioned for a new survey said they would consider joining the PSNI or support a family member who wanted to join, with 48% saying they would not be okay with a career in policing.