‘An affront to justice’: Hated legacy proposals take a battering in the House of Lords

A rally organised by the The Bloody Sunday Trust in Guildhall Square in Derry in protest at the government's legacy bill

NIO minister Lord Caine had tried his best to present the government’s legacy legislation as reasonable to peers, but it was mention of the murder of a teenager that highlighted the true nature of the bill.

As the House of Lords debated the bill to deal with the legacy of the Troubles last night, former secretary of state Peter Hain told his story: “On August 10, 1996, John Molloy had nearly reached his home in north Belfast when he was confronted by a group of young men and women.

“He was repeatedly stabbed in a frenzied attack. He was left to bleed to death on the pavement. He was just 18 years old.

“When the noble lord, the minister, replies on behalf of the government later in this debate, perhaps he could explain to the House — and more importantly to John’s still grieving parents Linda and Pat — what precisely is the difference between the sectarian murder of John in Belfast and a racist murder in Leeds?”

Lord Hain said it would offer “legal absolution” to John’s killers: “All that is required is for the perpetrator to tell the story of that night to the best of their knowledge and belief — ‘I murdered him because he was a Catholic’ — and that will be it.”

Lord Hain also challenged Lord Caine to explain to peers “what comfort” the bill would bring to “the families of those murdered while singing hymns in the Darkley Pentecostal Church in 1983, murdered because they were Protestant”.

The victims of state violence would also be ill-served, he said: “If the authors of this bill would have their way, Lord Widgery’s cover-up inquiry would have been the final word on Bloody Sunday.

“Those killed in Ballymurphy, including a priest and a mother of eight children, would have remained gunmen and a gunwoman.

“The truth that emerged through that inquest would have remained hidden, [with] the reputations of innocents trashed for ever.”

Lord Caine admitted that the legislation, which is opposed by every political party and victims’ group here, had “met with far from universal acclamation in Northern Ireland”.

He said he had personally found the bill “extremely challenging”. He had listened to “countless harrowing and heart-wrenching stories of suffering” from victims.

Two-thirds of Troubles cases dated back more than 40 years and the likelihood of prosecution was “extremely remote”, he said. The government believed that “better outcomes for families are more likely to be achieved by a process of information recovery, acknowledgement and accountability”.

Lord Caine said the government intended to bring forward amendments to the bill in response to concerns raised.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery would be able to conduct criminal investigations.

Anyone who did not cooperate with the commission, and was later convicted of a Troubles-related crime, would serve a full sentence.

Former DUP deputy leader Lord Dodds said victims were sickened by Michelle O’Neill’s claim there was “no alternative” to the IRA campaign.

He said “virtually every day” Northern Ireland was subjected to “the glorification of violence and eulogising of terrorist murders” by Sinn Fein figures.

The approach to legacy was one-sided, Lord Dodds said: “We have soldiers and police harried and harassed into court, coupled with an industrial-scale propaganda effort to besmirch and denigrate the army, the UDR, the RUC, the PSNI.

“We’ve had large, costly inquiries into Bloody Sunday and many others against the state, but no inquiry for the Enniskillen atrocity, the Teebane atrocity, La Mon, Narrow Water, or to the role of leading republican politicians in terrorist acts.”

But he added: “The approach taken by the bill is wrong and it is an affront to justice. It would extinguish the flame of justice for countless families.”

Former SDLP leader Baroness Ritchie said there was an alternative to the IRA campaign: “I was part of that alternative in terms of democratic Irish nationalism, and very proud to be so. We rejected all forms of violence.”

She claimed the government’s legacy bill would “best serve state and paramilitary vested interests”.

Baroness Ritchie said: “State and paramilitary elites, both republican and loyalist, do not seriously wish to comprehensively address the past and do not intend to offer forthright answers to searching questions. This legacy bill is not fit for purpose and should be scrapped.”