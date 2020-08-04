And what John Hume said... memorable quotes from a quotable politician

Here are some of the most memorable quotes from the late John Hume.

"I never thought in terms of being a leader. I thought very simply in terms of helping people."

"I grew up in Derry, of course, and it was... Derry was the worst example of Northern Ireland's discrimination."

"They believed that Britain was in Ireland defending their own interests, therefore the Irish had the right to use violence to put them out. My argument was that that type of thinking was out of date."

John Hume playing with his children

John Hume is carried aloft through Londonderry city centre after being returned as MP for Foyle in 1987

John Hume on his wedding day with wife Pat

John Hume is detained by soldiers during a civil rights protest in Londonderry in August 1971.

John Hume

"Ireland is not a romantic dream; it is not a flag; it is 4.5 million people divided into two powerful traditions."

"The solution will be found not on the basis of victory for either, but on the basis of agreement and a partnership between both. The real division of Ireland is not a line drawn on the map, but in the minds and hearts of its people."

"I want to see Ireland as an example to men and women everywhere of what can be achieved by living for ideals, rather than fighting for them, and by viewing each and every person as worthy of respect and honour. I want to see an Ireland of partnership where we wage war on want and poverty, where we reach out to the marginalised and dispossessed, where we build together a future that can be as great as our dreams allow."

"You see, what he [my father] meant by [you can't eat a flag] was it was on the streets of the time elections were taking place, as they always did, with both sides waving flags. And young people getting all excited. And my father was standing watching this with me and he tapped me on the shoulder and he says: 'Don't you get involved in that stuff, son'. I say: 'Why not, dad?'. And he says: 'You can't eat a flag'. In other words what he was saying is real politics is about the living standards, about social and economic development. It's not about waving flags at one another."

"When one considers the streets of Belfast and examines the performance of the organisation that represents itself as the ultimate in Irish patriotism - the Provisional IRA - and one considers the bitterness that it has created by its campaign of destruction and killing, one can see how much rethinking and examination we must do if we are to bring about a settlement of the Irish problem and bring forward a definition of Irishness which is inclusive, not exclusive."