Andrew Muir selected as Alliance Party's new North Down MLA

The Alliance Party has selected Andrew Muir as their new MLA for North Down.

Mr Muir will replace Stephen Farry who was elected MP for North Down in last week's General Election.

He has served as a councillor for the Holywood area since 2010 and will resign the position before taking up his new role early next week.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Described by the party as "a keen runner", Mr Muir has a Peace and Conflict Degree from the University of Ulster.

He served as Mayor of North Down between 2013-14 and has been leader of Alliance on Ards and North Down Borough Council since its formation in 2014.

Mr Muir said he was looking forward to the challenge and paid tribute to his predecessor Mr Farry.

“I am deeply honoured to be selected by my Alliance friends and colleagues to succeed Stephen Farry as MLA for North Down. I want to pay tribute to Dr Farry for the trail he blazed in the constituency, helping it become the progressive and inclusive area it is today," he said.

“I am coming into the role at a time when the Assembly is suspended and therefore one of my priorities as an MLA will be to play my role in helping restore Stormont, so it can deliver for all the people of North Down and further afield.

"That includes supporting the health service and local schools, pushing for infrastructure investment and helping tackle the climate emergency.

“I am looking forward to building on my work as a Councillor and alongside Stephen Farry MP, provide a strong Alliance voice for all the people of North Down, serving them both in the constituency and at a restored Assembly.”