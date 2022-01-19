Andy McKane leaves UUP after decision to select ex-Irish senator Ian Marshall for Stormont election

A Co Tyrone UUP official has resigned from the party after its decision to nominate a former Irish senator as the West Tyrone candidate in May’s Assembly election.

Former Derry and Strabane councillor Andy McKane claimed the party had abandoned its principles in selecting Ian Marshall.

Co Armagh farmer Mr Marshall, joined the UUP last year and in 2018, he became the first independent unionist to be elected to sit in the Seanad (Irish senate).

The UUP said it was “delighted” to welcome the former Ulster Farmers’ Union president when he joined the party.

It was reported in November that the UUP in West Tyrone had “unanimously” rejected the party leadership’s choice of Mr Marshall as the Assembly election candidate.

The local association criticised UUP leader Doug Beattie after the party leadership overruled its choice to nominate Mr McKane, who is from Castlederg.

Mr McKane said both he and his wife Karen had resigned from the UUP because their membership was made “untenable” following the party’s decision to nominate Mr Marshall.

He also criticised Mr Marshall’s stance on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

However, the Markethill farmer, who backed the remain camp during Brexit, said he wished to see the end of the protocol but felt an agreement must be in place.

Commenting on his decision to resign from the UUP, Mr McKane told the Belfast Telegraph: “My decision to leave the UUP is simple. The people of West Tyrone chose me as their candidate.

"I stood in the Westminster election and increased the vote so as to why I was denied the opportunity to stand in this election neither I nor the people of West Tyrone can understand. This makes my membership untenable.”

Speaking to the Tyrone Constitution, he said he could never “align myself” to someone who sat in the Irish government.

“No unionist could be so foolish as to think there was anything to be gained for unionism by sitting in an Irish government or selling a protocol that creates an Irish Sea border,” he stated. “To me, that person is not a unionist.

“That said, the electorate will decide who represents West Tyrone and the election in May will tell the tale.”

In response, Mr Marshall said he had the full backing of unionist leaders to serve in the Seanad as it gave unionism a voice.

“Andy has this attitude that this waters down my unionist credentials,” stated Mr Marshall.

“That’s a bit like saying, Your Majesty the Queen shook Martin McGuinness’ hand - does that mean she’s less of a unionist or less British as a consequence? No one would ever imply that.

“I don’t think there’s any substance to this criticism that I’m any less of a unionist. In fact, I’d argue the opposite is true - I’m very secure and confident in my unionist credentials.”

A spokesperson for the UUP said the party has selection processes and “every aspiring candidate has to abide by the same processes”.

“Andy entered the selection process and was interviewed as part of it,” continued the party. “Ian was also interviewed and he emerged as the successful candidate.

“Ian Marshall is a positive, confident unionist who is committed to strengthening Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom.

“We are sorry to see Andy leave the party and we wish him well for the future.”