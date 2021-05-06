Anger over reports UK Government planning blanket Troubles amnesty

Politicians have criticised reports that the government is planning to ban prosecutions of former British soldiers who served in Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

The reports say such a ban on prosecutions would apply across the board and would therefore include former members of the IRA and loyalist paramilitary groups.

Responding, the government said it had “clear objectives” for addressing the legacy of the Troubles and delivering on its manifesto commitments to those who served in Northern Ireland.

It said the current system for dealing with the past “was not working for anyone”.

"We want to deal with the past in a way that helps society in Northern Ireland to look forward rather than back,” a spokeswoman said.

"It is clear to all that the current system for dealing with the legacy of the Troubles is not working for anyone, failing to bring satisfactory outcomes for families, placing a heavy burden on the criminal justice system, and leaving society in Northern Ireland hamstrung by its past."

The Irish Government has urged the government not to take unilateral action. Irish government minister Eamon Ryan urged caution highlighting the reports were in newspapers and on the day of elections in Britain. He said his government would strongly protect the commitments made in the Stormont House Agreement.

The reports in The Daily Telegraph and Times newspapers suggest the proposal for new legislation will be announced in the Queen’s speech on May 11.

It’s claimed legislation will introduce a statutory ban on Troubles-related prosecutions for crimes committed before the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

According to the Times, a process for reconciliation will also be implemented to encourage those involved to talk about historical events without fear of prosecution.

Responding to the reports, the deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill described the potential move by the UK Government as a “slap in the face” for victims.

“Another cynical move that will put British forces beyond the law. This is legal protection for those involved in state murder,” she tweeted.

“This is not acceptable.”

According to the Daily Telegraph the final details of the plan are still being finalised, with only an outline of the legislation expected to be announced during the Queen’s speech. The newspaper suggests the government will aim to introduce the legislation before the summer recess in Westminster.

Responding to Ms O’Neill’s criticism, the loyalist commentator Jamie Bryson responded: “The days of every policy being subjected to a test of whether it is “acceptable” to nationalism are finished.”

The leader of the SDLP Colum Eastwood said the potential legislation would be a “betrayal of victims” and added it would “put a huge obstacle” in the way of reconciliation.

“This is the most unprincipled & cynical British government in many years and that's saying something. An absolute disgrace. Shame on them,” he added.

The reports come just days after the trial of two former paratroopers accused of the murder of IRA leader Joe McCann in 1972 collapsed after a judge ruled evidence gathered by the Historical Enquiries Team was inadmissible.

The legacy of the Troubles was one of the items discussed when Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney met Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis in Dublin on Wednesday.

It is understood there was no suggestion during the meeting of any announcement within the Queen’s speech.

In response to the reports, the Alliance Party leader Naomi Long tweeted: “This kind of briefing, before any meaningful engagement with victims' families typifies the contempt with which Govt are treating victims.

“I believe that they deserve justice where that is possible: however, at the very least, they deserve not to learn of Govt plans on Twitter.”

The TUV leader Jim Allister criticised the idea of former paramilitaries receiving protection from prosecution.

"Amnesty for terrorists in the tailwind of action to protect veterans is not acceptable, either by reason of the equivalence it embraces or the disproportionate advantage to terrorists,” he said.

"Once more, if this proceeds, what we are really seeing is the sanitisation of terrorism, whereby pre-meditated murder and genocidal actions will be excused and innocent victims and those they lost once more demeaned as worthless.”