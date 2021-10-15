Angry farmers ‘falsely led’ into botched RHI scheme insist they can’t go on after legal case fails

High Court rules heat scheme subsidies cut drastically in 2019 should not be reinstated

Poultry farmers who claim they were “falsely led” into Stormont’s botched Renewable Heat Incentive scheme six years ago have said they are “furious” at the High Court’s decision not to reinstate the initial generous rates slashed in 2019.

Award-winning farmer Thomas Forgrave, one of three directors of the Renewable Heat Association Northern Ireland, challenged legislation introduced two years ago which saw annual subsidies to boiler owners cut from £13,000 to £2,000.

The north Antrim man insisted those who signed up to the scheme had a right to rates guaranteed for 20 years.

But a judge dismissed his case after being told he had received more than £1.1m in payments over a seven-year period for an outlay of just over £500,000.

The scheme was set up to encourage businesses and other non-domestic users to switch to green wood pellet-burning systems, but it was plunged into controversy after the potential cost to taxpayers emerged.

Because subsidies were higher than fuel costs, it became known as the ‘cash for ash’ scandal and was closed to entrants in 2016.

The debacle led to the fall of power-sharing in 2017 and a public inquiry which identified a series of failings but found no evidence of illegal activity.

Mr Forgrave issued judicial review proceedings against the Department for the Economy over the decision to cut payments in the Northern Ireland (Regional Rates and Energy) Act 2019.

His lawyers argued he had been plunged deep into debt because of the scheme.

The court heard Mr Forgrave borrowed more than £500,000 to pay for and install biomass boilers at his farm. But amid concerns over reduced income rates, the bank loan was later restructured. He is now faced with repaying £307,000 over 10 years.

He argued the department had breached his right to property protected under European law.

During the High Court battle, counsel for the department argued Mr Forgrave had already recouped up to three times what he invested after joining the scheme in 2014, but he contended that tariffs in excess of £1m were a fair return on the amount spent on installing biomass boilers.

Mr Forgrave is not the only farmer facing hundreds of thousands of pounds debt because of RHI. Co Tyrone poultry farmer Sean Kerr, who signed up to the scheme in 2015, said that it had put “extreme financial pressure” on his business. He believes he has been “abused by the Government” because of the promise of being “looked after” for 20 years.

“My business was coasting along nicely before the RHI came along. I was falsely led into this,” he told Belfast Telegraph.

“I invested £270,000 into the scheme to get the boilers installed. I borrowed £250,000 and put £20,000 of my own money into this.

“On top of paying that back, we are spending £68,000 on pellets. We are spending around £5,500 on servicing these boilers each year and only getting £8,000 back.

“Nobody is taking into account the sheer amount of money it takes to run these boilers.

“We just can’t go on. We are overdrawn to the hilt and the only thing left to do is go back to fossil fuels, which is what the whole point of this scheme was.”

Mr Kerr, who has been a poultry farmer for Moy Park for 17 years, said he understood the importance of going green.

“There are health benefits for everyone involved in this. The birds are healthier from the dry heating compared to gas and the farmer and farm workers have a much better quality of life,” he explained.

“I don’t want to have to go back to gas and fossil fuels, but my back is against the wall now. We have no choice.

“It was a good system at the beginning, but the only problem is how they tiered it. Now we are just left to deal with it and the financial burdens involved.”

Ronnie Wells, from Moira, has been farming chickens for Moy Park for the past 32 years and installed his biomass heating system in 2014. He said “the rug has been pulled from under all farmers and participants” through the cuts.

“I know farmers who have been left in huge financial debt, selling land to pay pellet suppliers and are even refinancing tractors to back bank loans. Some are really at breaking point now,” he told this newspaper.

Mr Wells added that the problems had left him “extremely uncompetitive” compared to farmers in England and the Republic of Ireland who have similar boilers installed but are seeing higher incomes.

“We are only getting about £2,000 a year compared to English growers seeing an income of about £20,000 and those in the Republic of Ireland seeing similar incomes. We are supplying the same market, yet we can’t compete,” he said.

There are more than 2,000 boilers owned by 900 people, approximately 500 of whom are farmers.

Part of the justification for cutting subsidies was said to be a concern that providing more than a 12% rate on investments would breach EU state aid law.

Legitimate objectives of protecting the Northern Ireland budget and ensuring value for money in public expenditure were also cited.