Another Tory austerity budget inevitable if no Executive in place by September, warns Kearney

If a Stormont Executive and financial investment package are not in place by September “another Tory austerity budget will become inevitable with even more shocking consequences”, a leading member of Sinn Fein has said.

National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA said an unconditional return to power-sharing “is the only rational decision for the DUP as the deepening economic crisis continues to decimate public services”.

The devolved government in Northern Ireland has not been operational in over a year due to the DUP’s boycott of Stormont in response to post-Brexit trading agreements.

The Windsor Framework was Prime Minister’s Rishi Sunak’s attempt to alleviate unionist concerns with the NI Protocol by decreasing checks on goods travelling to and from the UK mainland, but Stormont remains in flux.

Writing for An Phoblacht at the weekend, the South Antrim MLA said: “The continued absence of the power-sharing Executive and Assembly due to the DUP’s senseless blocking of the political institutions means that departmental officials are being forced to plan cuts in public expenditure, more extreme than anything during the depths of the Tory-imposed 2010 austerity programme.

“It is widely recognised that the scale of reductions in public expenditure currently allocated to the North by the British Exchequer will have a devastating effect on regional public services, and especially for the most vulnerable in society.”

Mr Kearney wrote that the impact on public services and workers and families will only deepen unless there is an Executive and financial investment in place by the autumn.

“Public services are already failing to meet the basic needs of citizens. The Tory government knows this to be true. So, with the next budget cycle due to commence in October, unless an Executive and financial investment package are in place by September another Tory austerity budget will become inevitable, with even more shocking consequences.”

Mr Kearney called on the DUP to return unconditionally to the Executive in the face of the current challenges.

“Failing to do so would represent another catastrophic miscalculation, matched only by the DUP’s support for Brexit — and look how that has turned out,” he added.