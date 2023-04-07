Anti-Agreement unionists sold deal for republicans, says Trimble’s former adviser

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the agreement, David Kerr, a former special adviser to Lord David Trimble, recalls the final 24 hours of the negotiations in 1998 when the world’s attention seemed to be transfixed on NI

As chairperson of the talks process, Senator George Mitchell had been very clear with all the parties. We had a hard deadline of Thursday, April 9, to get a deal agreed. If it couldn’t be done after almost two years of talking, there was nothing more he could do for us — he was going home.