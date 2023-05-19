Antrim and Newtownabbey: Alliance candidate is NI’s youngest ever elected representative

The 18-year-old has been voted in just days before his A-Levels politics exam

Lewis Boyle (18) from Ballyclare who has been elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council — © Peter Morrison

History was made at Antrim and Newtownabbey count centre yesterday as an Alliance candidate became the youngest ever elected political representative in Northern Ireland.

Speaking after the announcement of his election, 18 year old Lewis Boyle said: “I am so pleased that the people of Ballyclare decided to put their faith in the Alliance party to put forward change.

“They’ve endorsed our new manifesto which I am really excited to implement with my Alliance colleagues in the Antrim and Newtownabbey Council over the next four years.”

Still at school, Lewis has had to balance campaigning with revision for his A-Levels.

“The campaign was a lot of time out knocking on doors, a lot of grafting to do but I was always very pleased with my time management skills,” he said.

“I would say I’ve handled it quite well but of course we will know if I did on results day.”

Lewis is keen to encourage more young people to get into politics.

“In Antrim and Newtownabbey prior to today, 30% of the borough was under the age of 25, yet there was no political representation for that demographic,” he said.

“I think young people should get involved, bringing … a new perspective to issues older people haven’t been able to solve.”

It was also a good day for the DUP, who closed with seven seats to Sinn Féin’s six, despite an early lead. Alliance and the UUP both ended the first day of counting with four seats each, while the SDLP had only secured one seat in Antrim.

Counting will continue in the Valley Leisure Centre in Newtownabbey on Friday morning, with 17 seats to be filled in the Macedon, Threemilewater and Airport District Electoral Areas.