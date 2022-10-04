Antrim councillors decide against planting seasonal bulbs due to £50k cost

Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors have decided against the planting of seasonal bulbs in the borough due to a cost of almost £50,000.

The council’s Operations Committee agreed to defer successional planting for a year at a meeting on Monday evening.

A report presented to the committee says that planting costs for this year are estimated to be in the region of £49,000.

This is an increase from last year’s cost of £38,150.

Councillors were told that a specialist supplier has indicated an increase in costs relating to transportation, staff and machinery.

An annual planting scheme has been carried out across Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough by the council’s parks teams since 2018.

The locations proposed to be planted with seasonal bulbs are Fountain Hill, Antrim; Castle Road, Randalstown; Sixmilewater Park, Ballyclare; V36 Park, Newtownabbey; Lilian Bland Park, Glengormley; Jordanstown Road, Monkstown; roundabouts at Ballynure; Sandyknowes; Templepatrick and Nutts Corner.

However, councillors have decided against the expense.

Ballyclare DUP Alderman Mandy Girvan added: “It would be lovely to do but I just think it is not right, now. I think our borough always looks lovely. It will not look run down as we always look after it.”