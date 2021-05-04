Antrim GAA's Centre of Excellence in sectarian graffiti attack

Graffiti at Antrim GAA Centre of Excellence in Dunsilly

A sectarian graffiti attack on a GAA centre has been condemned by politicians.

The graffiti was discovered yesterday morning on signs at Antrim GAA's Centre of Excellence at Dunsilly in Antrim town.

South Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Declan Kearney described the attack as "mindless" and said it was a hate crime.

Mr Kearney added he had spoken to the PSNI about his concerns and asked to be updated on any investigation.

"Antrim GAA plays a proud role promoting inclusion and good community relations," he said.

"By contrast, those responsible for this attack are sectarian bigots with nothing to offer society.

"A zero tolerance attitude is required towards the cancer of sectarianism in our community. This overnight attack should be treated by the PSNI as a hate crime."

UUP leader Steve Aiken also hit out over the incident.

"This is sectarian vandalism and all political leaders must unite in condemning this senseless act," he said.

"There can be no room in our society for any of these hateful attacks."

SDLP councillor Noreen McClelland said it was an "absolute disgrace".

Ms McClelland added: "There is no place for this type of sectarian behaviour in our community."