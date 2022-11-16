Any negotiation with EU on protocol will ‘secure NI’ within union, stresses Dominic Raab in response to DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, where he is standing in for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (House of Commons/PA Wire).

The deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has reiterated negotiations with the EU around the protocol will “secure Northern Ireland within the constitutional and economic integrity of the UK”.

Mr Raab – standing in for Rishi Sunak who is currently in Bali for the G20 leader’s summit – was responding to the DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson during Prime Minister’s Questions.

In his question, Sir Jeffrey also asked Mr Raab if he would confirm people here would also receive the £400 energy support payment scheme “as soon as possible”.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said there are “big gaps” between the UK and the European Union in the negotiations over the protocol.

Appearing before Westminster’s European Scrutiny Committee, Mr Cleverly said there is currently a “better atmosphere”, and that he feels that things are “heading in the right direction”.

However, he added a “big caveat”, that good will and trust is “not sufficient”.

Mr Cleverly also stressed the UK is committed to addressing concerns with the protocol, adding: “It is about the recognition that Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Just as much as Braintree is in North Essex, Northern Ireland, North Essex are part of the UK.”

In his question, Sir Jeffrey said: "I'm sure the deputy Prime Minister will join me in welcoming the comments yesterday by the Foreign Secretary to the European Scrutiny Committee, that securing Northern Ireland’s place within the union will be the priority of the government in the negotiations with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"One of the benefits of that union is the support the government of the UK is providing to households and businesses across the entire country to tackle the cost of living crisis.

"Will the deputy Prime Minister assure me the £400 energy support payment that is due to be made to households in Northern Ireland will be announced as soon as possible?"

In his reply, Mr Raab told the Commons: “Absolutely, what he said about securing Northern Ireland within the constitutional and economic integrity of the UK is absolutely vital.

"The Prime Minister has been very clear upon that, as well as the Foreign Secretary and of course the Chancellor will be saying more on the fiscal measures tomorrow.”

Sir Jeffrey’s DUP MP colleague Sammy Wilson previously accused civil servants of withholding the delivery of the £400 energy support payment scheme as a “lever” to get the Assembly back again.

The East Antrim MP claimed in the House of Commons that senior civil servants are "interfering" with Northern Ireland's politics by withholding the payments.

Households here are due to be credited with the payment automatically to help with energy costs this winter.

There has already been confusion over how the scheme would be implemented here, as Northern Ireland has its own market regulator and does not have the energy price cap system that operates in the rest of the UK.

Northern Ireland is also currently without an Assembly or an Executive as a result of the DUP’s refusal to join the power-sharing institutions at Stormont due to their opposition of the protocol.

Meanwhile, Michelle O'Neill called for issues relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol to be agreed between the UK Government and the EU speedily.

The Sinn Fein vice president told the media following a meeting with nurses: "What we now need to see are the protocol discussions to continue in earnest.

"What we need is a speedy resolution, an agreed resolution that allows the executive to go back up.

"That's what I'm working for, that's what the nursing staff are telling us they want us to work for and I think the public deserve no less.

"I want to be in the executive. I want to appoint a ministerial team.

"I am worried that we don't have an executive in this climate where our health service is collapsing around us."