Aontu leader welcomes Taoiseach’s change in position on Stormont reform to prevent one party blocking formation of Executive

Aontu leader Peadar Toibin has welcomed a “change in position” by the Taoiseach on reforming Stormont to stop one party blocking the formation of an executive.

Speaking in the Dail, Mr Toibin said Northern Ireland faced a “serious crisis” because the DUP was preventing a government being set up.

He asked Micheal Martin on Thursday if there should be political reform at Stormont “to make sure that one political party can’t hold it to ransom in such a way again”.

The Taoiseach said the last Assembly election was held under the existing framework and that should be vindicated.

But he added: “In the fullness of time, for the next election in five years’ time, there is a case for reform then, before that election because the politics is changing... and the political demographics have changed.”

Mr Toibin said it was a “welcome change in position” by the Taoiseach. “The people of the north are being hammered by a cost-of-living crisis.

“Many families can’t keep the lights on or heat their homes,” he said. “Three-quarters of families in the north are expected to suffer fuel poverty this winter.

“If politicians don’t act now, we risk a humanitarian calamity of epic proportions. Businesses are sinking into debt and closing.

“The DUP cannot be allowed to stop MLAs doing their job and helping people. The two governments must act now and end the veto of working political institutions by any one party.”

Aontu is holding its ard fheis in Gormanston, Co Meath, on Saturday with hundreds of delegates expected to debate 167 motions.

The party secured almost 13,000 votes in May’s Assembly election – 4,000 behind the Green Party but 3,000 ahead of People Before Profit.

It secured no Stormont seats but is hoping to have more councillors elected in next year’s local government election.