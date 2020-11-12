Applicants for FG jobs asked to write attacks on Sinn Féin

Fine Gael is asking candidates applying for positions in their research team to draft attacks on Sinn Féin as part of their application process.

Applicants for the research roles in Leo Varadkar’s party are asked to write a “detailed briefing paper” highlighting Sinn Féin’s weaknesses.

The research candidates are told Sinn Féin “preach one thing but in reality practice another”.

“This can be most clearly seen in what they say they would do in the Republic of Ireland, however as part of power-sharing in Stormont, it is quite clear they have adopted a different approach here,” an email to candidates says. “This has been highlighted by Fine Gael across all tradition and new media.”

Fine Gael say they want to “advance this work”.

Candidates are then asked what other “weaknesses/potential issues” can the party “exploit with Sinn Féin that has not been published in the past or been in the public spotlight”.

They are told the briefing paper must show new research uncovered by an applicant which Fine Gael party members can use to criticise Sinn Féin in the future. “Our TDs and senators have to be able to stand over a single claim or allegations that we go public on,” it concludes.

Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin said he was not surprised by the application process because this is “type of negative campaigning Fine Gael are known for”. “This is a desperate attempt to distract from failed policies on health, housing and childcare,” he said. “They are also trying to get research on the cheap which is disappointing,” he added.

A Fine Gael spokesperson said no comment.

Details of the Sinn Féin focused application process comes after Fine Gael ministers rounded on Mary Lou McDonald’s party during a motion of confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Ministers focused on the attendance of senior Sinn Féin members at the funeral of former IRA commander Bobby Storey.