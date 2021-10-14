Approval granted by north-south body for £1 billion cross border Peace Plus funding

Peace and reconciliation funding worth almost £1 billion has been formally approved by the North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) on Thursday.

The approval of the funds as part of the Peace Plus Programme supports projects in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland’s border counties.

The programme receives contributions from both the UK Government and EU, with the Irish Government and Stormont Executive also involved with the funding initiative which will see around £1 billion invested over the next seven years.

The scheme is a replacement for a series of long-running peace funding packages that have operated in the region since 1995

It applies to Northern Ireland and the border counties of the Republic of Ireland - Donegal, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan and Louth.

Northern Ireland and the border counties of the Republic of Ireland have got more than £2.7 billion in peace projects since the scheme began.

Some of the best known projects include the Peace Bridge over the River Foyle and the regeneration of the Girdwood Barracks in north Belfast.

Last month there were warnings from the Finance Minister Conor Murphy that the programme was in jeopardy as a result of a DUP boycott of north-south bodies.

He said if the NSMC did not sign off on the Peace Plus funding then it could not be released.

The DUP have initiated a withdrawal from the NSMC and other cross-border bodies in protest against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The NSMC cannot function without DUP participation.

However, the party said they will still allow some cross-border co-operation to proceed on health issues.

Earlier this week, High Court judge Mr Justice Scoffield ruled that the DUP boycott was unlawful.

Thursday's meeting of the NMSC was the first to take place since the court ruling and went ahead after First Minister Paul Givan agreed to the agenda.

The DUP said its position on attending other meetings of the NMSC had not changed.

The funding through the programme is administered by north-south implementation body the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Speaking following it’s approval, Mr Murphy said the money will provide “much needed funding” across a number of projects on both sides of the border.

“This will include our health sector, with significant investment in supporting healthy and inclusive communities – which is particularly important in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

“Today’s approval marks a key milestone in the Peace Plus Programme which will help deliver economic regeneration, investment in young people, the environment and further support peace and reconciliation initiatives.

“SEUPB can now seek formal approval from the European Commission with a view to the Peace Plus Programme opening for calls in early 2022.”