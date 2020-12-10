Archbishop of Canterbury Lambeth Palace legacy talks postponed after criticism from victims' group

Lambeth Palace in London, the London residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

A new meeting of a controversial legacy talks forum hosted by the Archbishop of Canterbury has been postponed following criticism from victims' groups.

The talks were due to be held on Thursday at the residence of the Archbishop at Lambeth Palace.

A previous meeting last month was roundly criticised by a victims' group that claimed it had been excluded from the process.

In a statement the men behind the talks, Londonderry city centre manager Jim Roddy and former president of Ireland's Methodist Church, the Rev Harold Good, said the meeting had been postponed.

"We have heard the criticism that we should have done more to include a broader range of victims' voices in the conversation," the statement read.

"We have decided to reschedule our follow-up discussions.

"In the time remaining between now and Christmas and immediately after, we and our other stakeholders plan to engage in wider discussions with the victims' sector and others."

The first meeting, which took place at Lambeth Palace on November 2, was described by organisers as "a seminar" and was attended by government officials, academics, senior republican Sean Murray and loyalist Winston Irvine.

It was also attended by former Bedfordshire Assistant Chief Constable Jon Boutcher, who is heading the Operation Kenova legacy investigation.

Before the meeting was postponed, UUP MLA Doug Beattie said he was concerned that if the meeting was attended by the Northern Ireland Office, the Ministry of Defence and Mr Boutcher, it could have "serious implications" for how legacy issues are dealt with.

"We are told it was only a seminar. It wasn't a decision-making forum. It wasn't a secret. Sean Murray was there as a Sinn Fein representative, then he wasn't," he added.

"The reality is that a seminar could have been held in Belfast. If it wasn't a secret, it could have been publicised.

"If (the talks) were genuinely open-minded as to an outcome, why was the only solution that seems to have been discussed predicated on the discredited legacy arrangements of the Stormont House Agreement?

"Why were victims excluded? And who exactly organised this and was making the decisions?"