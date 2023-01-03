Ards and North Down councillor Carl McClean set to resign from Ulster Unionist Party

The UUP has confirmed Holywood councillor Carl McClean is to resign from the party, with the Ards and North Down Borough Council page confirming he is now sitting as an independent.

Mr McClean was elected a councillor for the Ulster Unionist Party in the Holywood and Clandeboye area in the 2019 local elections and also previously stood as a candidate for the party in the 2019 UK General Election.

He was unsuccessful in the latter attempt, polling third with 2,516 votes and failing to be elected ahead of the DUP MP Gavin Robinson.

In a statement, an Ulster Unionist Party spokesperson said: “The Ulster Unionist Party has its own internal process for selecting candidates and the numbers to run in each council area, and it was this process which successfully delivered Carl`s election to Ards and North Down Council in 2019.

"It is with sadness that we learnt that Carl was now set on resigning from the party.

“As sad as the loss of Carl is, the reality remains there are still many young, dedicated Ulster Unionists ready to run in his place to provide a bright future for unionism.

"We will not be distracted from our approach of bringing in new enthusiastic candidates, in particular more new female candidates."

Mr McClean has been contacted for a response.