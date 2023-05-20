Ards and North Down: DUP lead the way but vote share down on 2019

Members of the DUP elected in Ards and North Down

The DUP was in the lead at the half way point of the count in the Bangor Aurora Aquatic & Leisure Complex, with seven seats.

And while the party led the way in the Ards and North Down borough with almost 30% of all first preferences, that was down nearly 5% on the last council poll in 2019.

Conversely, the TUV saw its share of the vote increase by around the same amount.

The last election in 2019 had witnessed an Alliance surge, when the centrist party’s share of the vote increased by 8.8%.

The party was last night in second place, with five of the 19 seats counted so far, including a new second seat in Newtonards DEA. With 22.3% of first preferences yesterday, that marked growth of nearly 6% this time.

The Ulster Unionists also had five seats, but with another 21 seats still up for grabs on Saturday and a 17.3% vote share, will slip down the rankings. The party’s share of the vote was virtually stagnant, down by just under one percent.

Taking in Newtownards, Bangor and Ards Peninsula, voter turnout in the district recently plagued by loyalist feuding rose from 43.65% in 2019 to 46.61%.

Despite the slight overall increase, Ulster Unionist MLA and former party leader Mike Nesbitt, who arrived early at the count, described the turnout for unionism as “disappointing”.

He said that unionism must “go away, analyse and react to positively”.

Despite this, the UUP saw candidates elected in East Bangor and Donaghadee, Ards Peninsula and Bangor central.

The count results had kicked off earlier with Bangor Central electing the Alliance Party’s Karen Douglas and Independent Wesley Irvine.

There were further wins for the DUP’s Naomi Armstrong-Cotter, Ulster Unionist Richard Smart, Independent Steven Irvine and Alliance’s Alan McDowell in Newtownards.

As the count carried on into the night, crowds of supporting families cheered as further seats were announced.

There was also victory for SDLP candidate Joe Boyle in Ards Peninsula — the only nationalist on the previous council.