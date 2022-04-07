Arlene Foster accuses Naomi Long and Alliance Party of being ‘nasty’ when ‘mask slips’ in Twitter spat

Former First Minister Arlene Foster has referred to the Alliance Party and its leader as “nasty” during an online spat with Naomi Long on Thursday morning.

The Twitter argument began on Wednesday night, after the ex-DUP leader referred to an article in which Ms Long commented: “If the DUP doesn’t want to play ball, the government needs to change the rules.”

Ms Foster re-shared the article, along with comments made by another Twitter user, which said: “Three years of Sinn Fein throwing its Teddy out of the pram for whatever, and no recollection of Alliance wanting the rules changed to address a lack of Executive’.

Alongside these remarks, Ms Foster wrote: ‘Very true’.

She was referring to the the three-year collapse of Stormont, which came about in January 2017 when Sinn Fein said it would not go back into an Executive (or power-sharing arrangement) with the DUP, unless legislation for an Irish language act was implemented, following the DUP and Ms Foster’s handling of the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal.

East Belfast Assembly candidate Ms Long replied: “No, it isn't true, Arlene. We have consistently called for reform of the institutions to allow an Executive to be formed by those willing to do it. The DUP weren’t up for serious reform in that three years because your vetoes are mutual - if Sinn Fein lost theirs, you'd lose yours.”

Ms Foster, who is now a contributor to GB News, then claimed that “not once” did Ms Long say the government “should change the Belfast agreement to facilitate those of us who were willing to go into Stormont for three years whilst Sinn Fein kept us all out”.

The Alliance leader said that she and her colleagues have reiterated “that *no* single party should be able to collapse the institutions” and that they “said it during the last suspension too”.

She added that both the DUP and Sinn Fein “had red lines holding us all back” and said: “We raised reform throughout the talks, including voluntary coalition (with weighted majority voting) and ending abuse of the petition of concern. Maybe you just weren't over every jot and tittle?"

To this, Ms Foster responded: “And maybe you let us see how nasty you really are from time to time. #maskslips. #playtheball #nastyparty #alliance.”

Ms Long has since criticised the Fermanagh native’s remarks, telling her to “do better”, especially as she is a public campaigner against online bullying, to which Ms Foster stated that Ms Long should “do better yourself Naomi - try practising what you preach”.