Arlene Foster accuses Rishi Sunak of being ‘in fear of EU’ with Stormont Brake

Veto mechanism is ‘worse than useless’ and chances of Executive returning are now narrower than ever, insists former DUP leader

Sinn Fein's Mary Lou McDonald (right) and Michelle O'Neill speaking to the media as they leave Hillsborough Castle. Pic: PA — © PA

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaking to the media as he leaves Hillsborough Castle on Thursday. Pic: PA — © PA

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster has accused the Prime Minister of sacrificing British sovereignty to EU bullies for a quiet life.

It follows Wednesday’s Commons vote when MPs overwhelmingly backed regulations to implement a key plank of the Windsor Framework deal — the Stormont Brake, which covers post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland — by 515 votes to 29.

Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal for Northern Ireland will be formally signed off on Friday at an official meeting in London, and it will become international law shortly afterwards.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the European Commission’s Maros Sefcovic will together chair a meeting that will see the UK and the EU formally adopt the new arrangements.

The sign-off comes as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s party continues to oppose the deal brokered by the Government, with no sign of the DUP yet being willing to return to power-sharing.

But Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris warned the DUP that there was no prospect of renegotiating the deal ahead of Friday’s meeting.

“There is no renegotiating of that deal,” he said. “The two sides to those negotiations which have concluded, the UK Government and the European Union, are going to make the framework work. So there is nothing more to get out of that conversation. It is done.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — © Getty Images

Former DUP leader Dame Arlene warned in her Daily Express column that the chances of power-sharing being restored are now “narrower than ever” after the “Alice in Wonderland” vote on the Stomont Brake in “a day of high farce” in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

She said Northern Ireland needs an Executive back up and running, but insisted pressure should be mounting on Mr Sunak, who should address outstanding issues “instead of just spinning out of control”.

Mrs Foster described the mechanism as the “central selling point” of the Windsor Framework deal aimed at fixing the defects of the NI Protocol. However, she claimed the chances of the UK Government ever deciding to veto any new European law “foisted on the people of Northern Ireland without their say so” was “next to negligible” if MLAs were to ever activate the safeguard procedure.

“As pointed out by the legal opinion of the ERG (European Research Group) the Stormont Brake is worse than useless because the bar has been set so high and there must be a willingness by the Government to actually trigger the veto – not likely on current experience,” she wrote.

“The Government has shown itself in fear of the European Union starting a trade war regardless of how unlikely that is and so they continue to appease the EU’s outrageous demands. It is plain as the nose on your face that the Windsor Agreement was oversold as something it was not.”

Despite Mr Heaton-Harris’ warning, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson nevertheless insisted that he would be seeking further talks with Mr Sunak and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

“I’m not a quitter — I’ve never given up in terms of seeking to achieve what we need to achieve,” he said outside Hillsborough Castle.

“I am not interested in sticking plasters, they don’t work and I’m afraid there is in the Windsor Framework an element of the sticking plaster. It won’t work, it will not deliver the long-term stability and prosperity that Northern Ireland needs.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill said the budget that will be decided by Mr Heaton-Harris will be “catastrophic” for public services.

“A budget is going to be agreed by the Secretary of State working with permanent secretaries who should not be in this position. This is a budget that’s going to cause demonstrable damage to public services,” she said.

“So, we made a very strong message to Chris Heaton-Harris. What is the plan? There needs to be a plan to restore the Executive because this budget is about to cause catastrophic damage to public services.” ​

Mr Heaton-Harris responded: “The budget is definitely not in a good state. I can tell you that.”

Elsewhere, Ian Paisley Jr’s twin brother warned that the more time that passes without a functioning government at Stormont, the harder it will be to resurrect power-sharing.

Rev Kyle Paisley — minister at Oulton Broad Free Presbyterian Church in Suffolk — also questioned what alternative there is to devolution.

“The longer Northern Ireland is without local government the less likely it is to return,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Because London cannot do local politics in NI, therefore with no Stormont and no real help in London what real hope do people [have] that matters crucial to everyday life will be properly dealt with?”

Former Alliance leader and first Assembly Speaker Lord Alderdice agreed with Rev Paisley’s assessment.

“There is a clear trajectory here. The Windsor Framework is the (current) price of the union,” the peer tweeted.

“Blocking power-sharing will result in a move towards de facto joint authority with Dublin.”