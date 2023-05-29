Arlene Foster accuses Sinn Féin MP of ‘glorifying terrorism’ by attending IRA commemoration

The former DUP leader criticised the North Belfast MP’s advertised appearance at the event next month.

A Sinn Féin MP is “glorifying terrorism” by attending a republican commemoration event in Co Armagh next month, former NI First Minister Dame Arlene Foster has said.

The ex-DUP leader shared an image of a poster advertising a commemoration event at Mullaghbawn Community Centre on June 4 entitled ‘South Armagh Volunteers Commemoration’ which lists North Belfast MP John Finucane as the main speaker.

Above the poster is another banner entitled ‘Roll of Honour – South Armagh Brigade’ under which 24 names are listed above a quotation from former Cumann na mBan commander and Sinn Féin vice president Máire Drumm.

For all those fawning over Sinn Fein, here is one of their MPs glorifying terrorists and making it sound like a fun day out for all the family. #stopglorificationofmurder. pic.twitter.com/9YxHsknXde — Arlene Foster DBE PC #ProudofNI. (@ArleneFosterUK) May 29, 2023

Drumm was murdered in 1976 by loyalist gunmen dressed as doctors as she recovered from eye surgery in Belfast’s Mater Hospital. She was imprisoned twice for her incendiary speeches, urging people to join the IRA and threatening violence.

Mrs Foster said Mr Finucane would be “glorifying terrorists” by speaking at the event.

