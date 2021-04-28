Arlene Foster could be replaced by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson but remain as First Minister

A compromise proposal is being discussed in the DUP which could see Arlene Foster replaced as party leader by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, but remain as First Minister until a replacement was agreed.

It is hoped that this will be enough to satisfy those MLAs and MPs in the party who signed a letter of no confidence in Mrs Foster. If it is not, a leadership contest will still be on the cards.

A source described the plan as the most “sensible” handover. They acknowledged that it was now impossible for Mrs Foster to continue as leader given the opposition across the party to her. She would stay on for a short period until a successor at Stormont was agreed.

The Belfast Telegraph has contacted Sir Jeffrey for comment. The proposal on the table, if accepted by key players, would appear to effectively rule out the possibility of Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots becoming First Minister.

However, the compromise may not be enough to placate some in the party who have moved against Mrs Foster.

A source said that Sir Jeffrey had not signed the letter of no confidence in Mrs Foster, and neither had MPs Gavin Robinson, Gregory Campbell, or Sammy Wilson.

A total of 22 of 27 DUP MLAs did sign with Mrs Foster, Diane Dodds, Peter Weir, Gordon Lyons and Pam Cameron the only exceptions, an insider said.

Sources said that those loyal to Mrs Foster had transformed Nigel Dodds’ old office on the Shore Road in north Belfast into a “war room” from which they were operating.

Some of those leading the move against the DUP leader want root-and-branch reform in the party, rather than token change. They would seek to remove Education Minister Peter Weir and Economy Minister Diane Dodds from office, and they are also questioning the position of special advisers and unelected party officials.

It is understood that DUP chairman, Lord Morrow, has not yet been handed the letter of no confidence in Mrs Foster, which must be done in person and not electronically.

He is currently at Westminster, but is expected home tomorrow.

Mrs Foster has not spoken about the challenge to her leadership today, although she tweeted after a visit to a primary school in Maguiresbridge in her Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency.

Last night, she posted a Biblical quote on Facebook: “It is God who arms me with strength and keeps me secure.”