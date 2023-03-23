Arlene Foster: Pressure should be on PM to fix Windsor Framework and not on DUP

Former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster has accused the Prime Minister of sacrificing British sovereignty to EU bullies for a quiet life.

In her latest column for the Daily Express, the former leader of the DUP warned the chances of Stormont being restored are “narrower than ever” after the “Alice in Wonderland” vote on the Stomont brake in the House of Commons on Wednesday.

Baroness Foster said Northern Ireland needs an Executive back up and running, but insisted pressure should be mounting on Rishi Sunak who should address outstanding issues “instead of just spinning out of control”.

“Will he stand up for the United Kingdom and deal with the outstanding issues or will he keep ignoring what is plain for all to see?” she asked.

"Let's hope for once the right call is made.”

Mrs Foster described the mechanism as the “central selling point” of the Windsor Framework deal aimed at fixing the defects of the NI Protocol.

However she claimed the chances of the UK Government ever deciding to veto any new European law “foisted on the people of Northern Ireland without their say so” are “next to negligible” if MLAs were to ever activate the safeguard procedure.

“As pointed out by the legal opinion of the ERG the Stormont brake is worse than useless because the bar has been set so high and there must be a willingness by the Government to actually trigger the veto – not likely on current experience,” she wrote.

“The Government has shown itself in fear of the European Union starting a trade war regardless of how unlikely that is and so they continue to appease the EU’s outrageous demands.

“It is plain as the nose on your face that the Windsor Agreement was oversold as something it was not.”

Mrs Foster, who was appointed by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to sit on an eight-member panel to examine the deal Rishi Sunak has agreed with the EU, acknowledged it is an improvement on the contentious NI Protocol.

However, she said it falls short of dealing with all the problems and claimed the PM should have been honest “instead of trying to spin us into the willing suspension of disbelief” by believing that the Irish sea border has gone.

"It clearly hasn’t – but this claim in the latest Government infographic has been downgraded to… wait for it… ‘removes any sense of a border in the Irish sea’… You really couldn’t make it up,” Mrs Foster writes.

“How refreshing it would have been if the Prime Minister had announced his deal by saying: ‘I have moved the negotiations forward, I have made some wins. I recognise it doesn’t deal with all the problems, but I will keep working with European colleagues to monitor the issues’.

“Instead we were treated to spin on a scale not seen since the justification of the Iraq war.”

In a forensic analysis of the claims made by Mr Sunak in the run up to this week’s crunch vote, Mrs Foster insisted the Stormont Brake is not a veto at all "no matter what the hapless NI Secretary of State says”.

Chris Heaton-Harris previously claimed the UK Government “will be bound” if the criteria of the Stormont brake is fulfilled by MLAs in any future Northern Ireland Assembly.

However, that view has been robustly challenged by legal experts who have studied the text of the government legislation.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson pressed Mr Heaton-Harris about whether it was accurate to describe any veto as being in the hands of the Assembly, forcing the NI Secretary to clarify that MLAs could "directly lead to a [government] veto,” rather than Stormont having the power to act decisively.

Mrs Foster said the current version of the Stormont brake is nothing more than an attempt to put “a veneer of consent” on the fact that EU law will still apply in NI.

She also accused the UK Government of trying to avoid upsetting Brussels by strengthening the mechanism and claimed the Windsor Framework ignores a recent Supreme Court decision which found that the protocol suspended the Acts of Union.

The politician turned GB News presenter was also scathing of plans to construct green and red lanes for goods bound for NI and the Republic, respectively warning that there is still paperwork involved and no clarity on what exactly can go through the green lanes which have been described as “pink” by a local haulier.

"A lighter version of the red lane,” Mrs Foster explains before expressing concern about the multitude of questions that remain unanswered.

“But it appears the Prime Minister just wants to push on and prioritise good relations in Europe over internal constitutional issues.”