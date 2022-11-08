Arlene Foster receives Damehood during Windsor Castle ceremony

The Right Honourable Dame Arlene Foster after being made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Princess Royal, during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on November 8, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - Pool/Getty Images)

The Right Honourable Dame Arlene Foster is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. The award was for public and political service. Photo credit: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Dame Arlene Foster has said she was “thrilled” to officially receive her Damehood during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The former DUP leader and First Minister of Northern Ireland received her honour from the Princess Royal.

In June it was announced Dame Arlene would receive the honour after having been named in the late Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Last month it was also confirmed she will join the House of Lords after having been nominated for a non-affiliated peerage.

Writing on Twitter after receiving her Damehood, she said: “Was thrilled that I received my Damehood from the Princess Royal today - a wonderful role model for females in public life.

"I was far from home but my thoughts were very much with the families of the Enniskillen bomb on this the 35th anniversary.”

Dame Arlene left the DUP last year after a divisive split in the party saw her ousted as leader.

She stepped down as leader on May 28, 2021, before resigning as first minister.

After stepping down as MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in September 2021, Dame Arlene has become a media personality with GB News and writes a number of newspaper columns.

The 52-year-old hosts her own weekly show – The Briefing - on the news channel and was the driving force behind GB News’ decision to air live coverage of this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations after the BBC decided to only provide edited evening highlights.

Former England football captain Rio Ferdinand said he felt a responsibility to use his position for "positive change" after he was awarded an OBE for tackling social problems facing the nation's youth in Tuesday’s ceremony.

Ferdinand, who was also recognised for an illustrious career with Manchester United, has devoted much of his retirement from football working to tackling racism and a lack of social mobility.

He won 81 England caps and made 455 appearances for United during his playing career, winning six Premier League titles, one Champions League and two League Cups.

Speaking after the Prince of Wales awarded him an OBE during an investiture ceremony, Ferdinand said: "I've got a platform because of football but it's about using that and utilising that in the right way so it can impact other people, which has always been the drive for me."

Joined at Windsor Castle by his wife Kate and father Julian, he added: "I felt a responsibility to do that, especially as I got further in my career and you have the ability to influence people and using those platforms for positive change."

He won a Bafta award and plaudits for hosting the BBC documentary Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum And Dad about coping with the loss of his former wife Rebecca in 2015 to breast cancer and looking after their three children.

While still a footballer he established the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, which states on its website it aims to help youngsters from working class areas in "tackling racism and inequality, and providing opportunities and pathways to deliver social mobility and realise personal potential".

He stressed that providing opportunities is "the key" and "nothing was to be given on a plate, you still have to earn it".

Ferdinand added: "Not everyone can be the footballer, not everyone can be the person on the stage, not everyone can be the person in the spotlight. But there are so many different jobs that surround those industries, that you can still keep the passion alive and have a career."