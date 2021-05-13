Arlene Foster refuses to say who she backs as her successor

Outgoing First Minister maintains discreet silence on contest as Donaldson vows to ‘vigorously oppose’ Protocol

Launch: First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy Michelle O’Neill visited Clandeboye Golf Club in Co Down yesterday for the launch of the PGA EuroPro Tour. Club member Harry O’Hara (12) joined them on the green. Credit: Presseye

Arlene Foster has said she will vote in tomorrow’s election to find her successor but she has declined to reveal whether she is backing Sir Jeffrey Donaldson or Edwin Poots.

"I will be voting, one should always use your vote regardless of what the election is. I will be voting on Friday. I won't be saying who I'm voting for because I think that would be incredibly unfair," she said.

Mrs Foster was speaking as Sir Jeffrey vowed to “vigorously oppose the protocol both in principle and practice” and warned that he would “take further steps” that will impact on North-South relations.

In a nine-page manifesto sent to DUP MLAs and MPs, and seen by the Belfast Telegraph, he takes a side swipe at his leadership rival Mr Poots with a reference that there must be no more “mixed messaging” on resisting the protocol.

Despite his opposition to the Irish Sea border, the Agriculture Minister’s officials were heavily involved in building its infrastructure.

Sir Jeffrey says: “Under my leadership, we will continue to vigorously oppose the protocol, both in principle and in practice. There cannot be mixed messaging on this.”

The Lagan Valley MP describes the protocol as “the gravest challenge facing unionism”, and says it has “fundamentally changed Northern Ireland’s place within the UK”.

He defends his own Westminster record on Brexit: “The DUP consistently opposed the economic and constitutional separation of Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK in all its manifestations whether it was Theresa May’s backstop or Boris Johnson’s protocol.

“Indeed, as chief whip, I was able to ensure that we used our votes and our position to stop the government inflicting it upon Northern Ireland.

“It was only when the Prime Minister was forced to call an election that he secured a majority and ensured his Brexit deal passed.

"However, it remains completely unacceptable. The protocol is detrimental not only to our prosperity but also to peace and stability.”

Sir Jeffrey calls on the government to “live up to the promises it made to the people of Northern Ireland and replace the protocol”.

He adds: “As a party, we will continue our joint legal action against the protocol and revisit our five-point plan to take further steps that demonstrate it cannot be business as usual, including on North-South relations.

“We call on the Prime Minister to convene a summit on internal UK trade that will identify solutions required to ensure unfettered trade across the UK.”

Despite the Irish Sea border, Sir Jeffrey remains optimistic about the Union. In Northern Ireland’s centenary year, republicans still have “no plan to achieve their goal” of Irish unity. In next May’s Assembly election, he says the DUP “must set out a positive vision” for the next century.

Future generations must have “more educational, economic, social and cultural opportunities than ever before” through “a system of competent government” at Stormont.

In his policy document, Sir Jeffrey proposes the creation of a “Coalition for the Union” involving England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Like Mr Poots, he supports a unionist convention. It would offer “an opportunity to build practical and strategic unity” but it must deliver “actions not words”. He hopes that it would lead to the setting up of a “new pro-Union campaigning group”.

The Lagan Valley MP also calls for an “annual UK-wide conference on the Union” to bring together people from across civic and political society, business and academia, to “encourage thinking and promotion of pro-Union ideas, research and relationships”.

In the manifesto entitled ‘A Vision For The Union’, Sir Jeffrey says that he believes in a "strong, strategic and inspiring plan" to strengthen unionism..

It is understood that in meetings with MLAs, he has pledged that they will be given a “major say” in choosing the next First Minister and the party’s entire ministerial team at Stormont if he is elected leader.

The DUP electoral college of 28 MLAs and eight MPs will chose Sir Jeffrey or Mr Poots as their new leader tomorrow. The result is expected to be known around 5pm.

Meanwhile, Mr Poots has faced criticism for stopping another north-south ministerial meeting from taking place. The DUP is boycotting some North-South Ministerial Council meetings due to its opposition to the protocol.

Yesterday’s meeting was billed as "long-standing” on in relation to agriculture. SDLP Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon tweeted that if the Agriculture Minister’s absence was “a sign of things to come, it doesn’t bode well”. She added: "Power-sharing requires leadership.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister yesterday held an online meeting with Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill. Afterwards, the First Minister said: “We received a briefing on Lord Frost’s plans to deal with the flawed Northern Ireland protocol.

"Lord Frost was part of the call. It is clear the Protocol needs replaced to restore the free flow of goods from GB-NI. The protocol is damaging both economically and constitutionally therefore whilst statements from the government are welcome, we really need to see meaningful action.”

Earlier, Mrs Foster and Ms O'Neill visited Clandeboye Golf Club in Bangor to congratulate officials on securing the PGA EuroPro Northern Ireland Masters Golf Tournament