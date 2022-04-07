Arlene Foster says ‘all to play for’ in Assembly election even with Sinn Fein ahead in ‘most of the polls’

Former First Minister and ex-leader of the DUP Arlene Foster has suggested the upcoming election is going to be “incredibly tight” and said “most of the polls” have suggested Sinn Fein is ahead.

When asked what the outcome would be if Sinn Fein emerge from the election as the largest party, the former politician explained there would most likely be a “period of talks” between the parties before any Executive is formed and said it will be “very interesting to see who wins out in the end”.

The former DUP leader made the comments while speaking on GB News, the channel she also contributes to as a presenter.

Ms Foster was asked if she felt unionists still supported a devolved Assembly at Stormont, replying that people “like to have their own elected ministers taking decisions”.

The former Fermanagh and south Tyrone MLA, who resigned last April after being ousted by her party, was asked for her views on how she saw the upcoming Assembly Election.

Referring to recent polls, including the most recent Belfast Telegraph LucidTalk poll which put Sinn Fein on top with 26% of the vote, Ms Foster suggested there is a “lot of moving around”.

“This is going to be an incredibly tight election. Back in 2017 the DUP had 28 seats in the Northern Ireland Assembly and Sinn Fein achieved 27 so even then it was incredibly tight,” she said.

“I think what you are seeing now at the moment is a lot of moving around. Other parties seem to be coming up in the polls.

“Definitely at the moment, most of the polls are saying Sinn Fein is ahead, varying from about 4% to 2%. I would say it is all to play for.

“I think what you will see after these elections in any event will be a period of talks. After any election there was always a period of time before the Executive was in place.

“I’m afraid we will see a period of talks and it will just be very interesting to see who wins out in the end.”

The former politician suggested the Northern Ireland Protocol is likely to dominate the election among unionists and when asked if people in the province still supported the prospect of devolved government at Stormont, Ms Foster said she thought they did, “on balance”.

“I think if you had asked me that question a few years ago, I would have said a resounding yes. I think unionists are dissatisfied with the Assembly because of the protocol.

“I think in the main people do like to have their own elected ministers taking decisions. They like to see their own people there. I would say on balance people would still like to see a Stormont Assembly.”