Arlene Foster slams Rishi Sunak’s ‘lack of passion’ for the Union and accuses the NI Office of ‘anti-Unionist bias’

Dame Arlene Foster has described the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) as ‘anti-unionist’ and the ‘most useless department in government’, whilst also criticising Rishi Sunak’s ‘lack of passion for the unity of the UK’.

Writing in The Telegraph this week, the former First Minister stated: “Now in office, it is clear that the Prime Minister has many strengths but passion for the Union and understanding why it matters certainly doesn’t appear to be one of them.

“Last week he was whisked into Belfast for meetings with the political parties in Northern Ireland. It is my understanding that the parties were given next to no notice of Mr Sunak’s visit and yet the NIO, the most useless department in government, had been briefing that he was there to push for the return of devolution.”

Mr Sunak flew into Belfast last Thursday evening for his first visit to Northern Ireland as Prime Minister.

Political leaders said their meetings with him focused mainly on the energy support payments, the nursing strikes and restoring power-sharing, with current DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson saying that Mr Sunak indicated talks surrounding the NI Protocol were likely to intensify.

Ms Foster added: “Successive prime ministers and secretaries of state have sadly failed to deal with the anti-Unionist bias which the NIO exhibits, and this leaves Unionists of all hue having to deal with an aggressive Irish government alongside an at best supine NIO.”

The GB News presenter believes that the “NIO and the Secretary of State appear to have inexplicably decided to make Unionism their enemy”.

"It is instructive that when Sinn Fein kept the Northern Ireland government down for three years between 2017 and 2020, our government – the British government, the Conservative and Unionist government – did all it could to satisfy their demands.”

Stormont institutions collapsed back in 2017 after then-deputy first minister Martin McGuinness resigned in protest over the DUP’s handling of the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal.

After reforming in 2020, the NI Executive collapsed again earlier this year when the DUP boycotted government over their concerns around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Ms Foster reinforced this stance in her comment piece, noting: “For devolution to return, the solution is as clear as day: there must be a resolution of the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol, the agreement with the EU which divides Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.

"And yet we saw reports a fortnight ago that the NI Protocol Bill was being paused to allow space for negotiations with the EU.”

The NI Protocol Bill aims to unilaterally override parts of the Protocol, which came into action as a result of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The Protocol was aimed at avoiding a hard border with the Republic of Ireland but has created economic barriers on the movement of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, causing resentment and anger among many unionists and loyalists.

Recent reports have suggested progress on the NI Protocol Bill through the House of Lords has been shelved until the new year in a bid to allow time for a deal with the EU.

“Is this the same EU which for nearly two years has said there is no problem with the Protocol, despite the unassailable fact that the Protocol’s operation currently means Northern Ireland is without a government?” Ms Foster rhetorically asked in her latest comment piece.

"Is this the EU which refuses to change its negotiating mandate to deal with the problem? Or the same EU whose commission president conflated Irish independence with the Ukrainian nation fighting against Russian aggression?

"Her speech told those of us who are British citizens in Northern Ireland that we were never going to get a fair hearing in the EU, and secondly that rather than standing up for the Belfast Agreement the EU is systematically breaking it apart with their continued support for the NI Protocol.”

She concluded: “The EU is running down the clock on the NI Protocol and our government is allowing them to do it. It's long past the time to stand up for the Union, Prime Minister. I await more in hope than expectation.”

The EU and the NIO said they had no comment to make. The Prime Minister’s office has also been contacted for comment.