Arlene Foster to be replaced as DUP MLA by 28-year-old councillor Erskine

Former journalist Deborah Erskine to replace former NI First Minister

Memories: Arlene Foster on the day she became First Minister

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster is to step down as MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone at the end of the month.

Party sources said Sir Jeffrey Donaldson would not be co-opted into her seat. It is understood that Mrs Foster will be replaced by Fermanagh and Omagh District councillor and former journalist Deborah Erskine.

The 28-year-old, who also previously worked as a DUP press officer, was elected in Erne North in 2019.

She is a close friend and ally of Mrs Foster who served as her election agent in the council poll. She is on the more progressive wing of the party.

In a statement, the former DUP leader said: “As announced, I plan to step down from the Assembly.

“The process for a co-option has already commenced and will be completed by the end of September.”

Sir Jeffrey has pledged to come back and lead the party from Stormont as First Minister. There had been speculation that a DUP MLA might take early retirement to pave the way for his return.

However, insiders said Sir Jeffrey may now only consider Lagan Valley – where he has been MP for 24 years – or South Down where he grew up.

A vacancy is not expected to arise in either constituency. Sir Jeffrey is expected to run in the May 2022 Assembly election in Lagan Valley.

Mrs Foster is set to continue her work as a contributor to GB News. She regularly appears on the Political Correction show, presented by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

It is understood that the former DUP leader will be given a peerage next year. However, sources predicted she would likely be elevated to the House of Lords in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List next June and not in the New Year Honours at the end of this year.

Former DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds, who lost his Westminster seat in December 2019, was awarded a life peerage in 2020. The party has five members in the House of Lords.

Mrs Foster has represented Fermanagh and South Tyrone since 2003. She was first elected as an Ulster Unionist but defected to the DUP the following year with Sir Jeffrey and another MLA, Norah Beare.

As well as serving as First Minister, she has held the enterprise, environment, and finance portfolios at Stormont.

Mrs Foster (51) became DUP leader in 2015. She stepped down in April when the overwhelming majority of her party’s MLAs signed a letter of no confidence in her.

She was succeeded by Agriculture Minister, Edwin Poots, who defeated Sir Jeffrey by 19 votes to 17 in the leadership race.

He became the party’s fourth leader but announced his resignation after just 21 days in the job. He stepped aside after a deal which saw Paul Givan become First Minister.

A majority of DUP MLAs wanted to delay the process and he faced an internal revolt at a party meeting in June. Sir Jeffrey succeeded Mr Poots in June with no other candidate running against him.

The DUP has faced a year of unprecedented turmoil. The party was on just 13% in a LucidTalk opinion poll for the Belfast Telegraph last month.