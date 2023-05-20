Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon: Sinn Fein become largest party for first time

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 19th May 2023 - General view of the election count of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council. Voters went to the polls on Thursday to decide who would represent them on the 11 councils across Northern Ireland. Photo by Press Eye.

Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party for the first time in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

The final results were confirmed at around 4.30am at Banbridge Leisure Centre with a nail-biting finish between Sinn Fein and Alliance for the last seat in Portadown.

Of the 41 seats, Sinn Fein (15) and the DUP (13) were the main winners.

The UUP finished with six, with Alliance on four.

The SDLP and TUV finished on one apiece, with the final seat taken by an independent.

Defeated UUP candidate Jill Macauley admitted it had been a “bitterly disappointing” day for the party in the borough.

Ms Macauley, the party’s chairwoman, lost her seat in the Banbridge district electoral area, while Sam Nicholson lost his seat in the Armagh DEA.

“It’s been bitterly disappointing for the people that have put in the hours and dedicated their time to such positive campaigns,” she said.

Despite being disappointed by the result, she is proud of the work she has done in the district over the last four years.

“Politics is just one of those games. You risk losing your seat in any election, so I’m proud of the effort I put in over the last four years but certainly the electorate has spoken and I would like to wish all my colleagues the very best,” she said.

UUP leader Doug Beattie warned that wider losses for unionism would prompt a discussion.

“The question is will unionism as a whole lose seats in this election. If they do that, it’s a unionism-wide issue that has to be dealt with — as far as my party is concerned, we’ve set our path, I’m not going to change that path,” he said. “We believe that we need to get Northern Ireland working.

“We are confident unionists, we want to put out a positive, optimistic message and we will continue to do that, nothing will change.”

Another party likely to be disappointed with the results is the SDLP. Its candidate Jackie Coade — a former Alliance member running in Craigavon DEA — was soon eliminated with just 196 first preference votes. SDLP’s Grainne O’Neil was also disappointed after she lost her seat in Armagh at the fourth stage of counting.

However, it was a good day for Sinn Fein and Alliance.

Alliance’s Joy Ferguson topped the polls in Banbridge DEA as a first time candidate. “I’m totally delighted — we are really thankful for the people of Banbridge for placing their faith in the Alliance Party,” she said.

Others elected in Banbridge were Glenn Barr and Ian Burns (UUP),

Paul Greenfield and Ian Wilson (DUP), and Sinn Fein pair Chris McCartan and Kevin Savage.

Sinn Fein candidate Fergal Donnelly won his seat in Armagh DEA by a clear majority, winning over 200 more votes than Armagh’s second elected councillor, Scott Armstrong (DUP).

“It’s great to be elected, I’m very thankful for everyone that voted for me,” Mr Donnelly said.

Others elected in Armagh were Sarah Duffy, John Og O’Kane and Ashley Mallon (all Sinn Fein) and Thomas O’Hanlon (SDLP).

In Portadown, Sinn Fein gained a seat with newcomer Clare McConville-Walker joining Paul Duffy in the chamber. Also elected here were Julie Flaherty (UUP), and DUP trio Lavelle McIlwrath, Kyle Moutray and Alan Mulholland.

In the Lagan River DEA, all five outgoing councillors were returned - Mark Baxter (DUP), Jessica Johnston (Alliance), Tim McClelland (DUP), Paul Rankin (DUP) and Kyle Savage (UUP).

Mr Rankin said he was “absolutely blown away” by the support he received, and paid tribute to all those who helped him get re-elected.

In Cusher, Paul Berry (independent); Brona Haughey (Sinn Fein); Gordon Kennedy (UUP); Keith Ratcliffe (TUV) and Gareth Wilson (DUP) were returned.