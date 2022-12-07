Armagh-born Labour MP Conor McGinn has whip suspended following complaint

Northern Ireland-born McGinn is MP for St Helens North, and previously played an important role in getting Labour ready for the next general election.

The 38-year-old, who is originally from Camlough in Co Armagh, has also had his party membership suspended until the case is resolved. McGinn said the complaint was “entirely unfounded.”

The nature of the complaint is as yet unknown.

In a statement reported by The Guardian, McGinn said: “The Labour party has informed me that it is automatically required to apply a temporary procedural suspension while a complaint is investigated.

“I have not been told the details of the complaint but I am confident that it is entirely unfounded. I strongly reject any suggestion of wrongdoing and I look forward to the matter being resolved quickly,” he added.

He had recently returned to work at Westminster after time off due to a genetic heart condition and is regarded as an ally of Labour leader Keir Starmer.

McGinn, whose parliamentary career began in 2015, moved the Commons amendment to bring equal marriage to Northern Ireland. He also previously supported the successful campaign for Helen’s law, which called for harsher penalties for murderers who refuse to reveal the whereabouts of their victims’ remains.

He is now the fifth Labour MP to face investigation under the party’s new complaints process, which was brought in earlier this year following reservations from the equalities watchdog about how the party handled allegations of antisemitism.