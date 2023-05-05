Armagh-born MP and Shadow NI Secretary both received free football tickets and hospitality

The details of the gifts and hospitality are included in updates to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards' register of members' financial interests.

MPs must declare any financial interest they have, or any benefit they receive, "which others might reasonably consider to influence his or her actions or words as a member of Parliament”.

The register shows that, in January, Mr McGinn received three tickets and hospitality for a Premier League game between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield from the Betting and Gaming Council worth £2,865.75.

In January, and again in April, he also received passes allowing the holder free entrance to horse race meetings. The pass is not available for purchase, but its estimated value is between £0 and £1,000, depending on usage.

Mr Kyle, meanwhile, was last month gifted two tickets and hospitality for an FA Cup semi-final between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at Wembley.

This was valued at £400 and the donor is listed as "FA Cup Hospitality".

Other MPs to declare tickets and hospitality for sporting events include Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who received two tickets with hospitality for Arsenal's 2-2 draw at West Ham on April 16.

The donation was valued at £700 and provided by Mulalley & Co Limited, a construction company based in Woodford Green, London.

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock received £10,000 from ITV for an interview on Good Morning Britain. Mr Hancock faced criticism for appearing on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! for which he was paid £320,000. Of this fee, he donated £10,000 to charity.

He said during the interview: "I didn't primarily do it (go on the reality show) for the money, I primarily did it to try to show who I am. I think £10,000 is actually a decent sum."

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared several in-kind donations recently, including being given the use of the Windsor suite by Heathrow Airport Limited on three occasions last year, with each stop-off valued at £1,800.

Mr Johnson was also given the use of accommodation for two trips last year. One stay was donated by Lady Carole Bamford, while the other was gifted jointly by her and her husband, Lord Bamford, who is chairman of the company JCB.

Accommodation provided between April 2 and May 1 was deemed to have been a concession worth £10,000, while a stay between April 11 and May 10 was valued at £3,500.

Mr Johnson's successor Liz Truss declared that she received £7,600 to cover her and her family's flights and accommodation when giving the Margaret Thatcher freedom lecture in Washington DC last month. The donation was made by the Heritage Foundation.