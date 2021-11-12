As Cop26 closes, what did people from Northern Ireland make of the great Glasgow gathering?

Amy Ferguson frnom Omagh (third from right) with fellow protestors in Glasgow.

Amy Ferguson (left) from Omagh joined around 100,000 protestors in Glasgow during COP26.

A protester from Northern Ireland has spoken of the “absolutely electric” experience of joining around 100,000 demonstrators in Glasgow.

Politicians and organisations from Northern Ireland also spoke of their hopes and expectations after the global summit.

Amy Ferguson (24) from Omagh is a Queen’s University student and branch secretary with Unite Hospitality.

“I think the conference in itself, a lot of people are in agreement that it was a farce. First of all there were 500 representatives from huge fossil fuel companies," she said.

“That tells you all you need to know about how committed these people actually are to developing the kind of necessary policies.

“Inviting fossil fuel industry reps to a conference on climate is like inviting arms dealers to an anti-war conference.

“On the other side of things, I was marching last Friday and Saturday alongside over 100,000 other ordinary students and working class people.

“I have to say that has really inspired me and made me more optimistic for the future, just because there’s so many people there who are determined and have the ideas.”

Amy said the mood on the ground with demonstrators was “absolutely electric”.

“I’ve never been on a demonstration or march like it. There’s just so much camaraderie, also so much anger but directed in such a productive way,” she added.

“After the past year-and-a-half of Covid and climate strikes, just to see it all culminate in that moment with over 100,000 people on the streets of Glasgow.

“Different ages, races, genders, all working together – I think that was just an incredible scene.”

Amy said a particularly memorable moment was seeing a week-long strike by refuse and street cleaners as world leaders arrived in Glasgow.

“When the GMB cleansing workers who were on strike joined the rally at the end, everyone sang Solidarity Forever and were all cheering each other on. I think that was class seeing those two movements coming together like that.”

Last Friday Amy spoke at a school climate strike being held in the city.

“Another one of the speakers was Greta Thunberg actually. She was around the backstage area with us all but she got absolutely swarmed by press.”

On the teenage activist’s most publicised chant in Glasgow “No more blah, blah, blah,” Amy said it captured the mood of protesters.

“I don’t think anyone on the protest had any illusion that any big change would happen at the conference itself, but it would be the people on the streets who make a difference.”

Amy said she had seen “more of the same” from Stormont politicians attending Cop26.

“But as a union branch secretary I have met with workers in Harland & Wolff and Translink. It’s really interesting the kind of proposals they’re putting forward in terms of reskilling and creating green infrastructure.”

She added: “You didn’t have the big nations (like Russia, India and China) attending, but even the minor agreements that were signed in terms of phasing out coal and things like that.

“It’s not like the USA really bothered turning out for that either.”

Earlier, Stormont’s Infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon gave her take on what had been achieved at COP26, calling for “decisive action” as the world watches on.

Speaking on Thursday, she said in a video post on Twitter: “I’ve met with a range of political leaders today and what really hit home was the importance of shared learning. But also the absolute importance of working collaboratively across these islands and across the globe.”

As the conference closes, she added: “It’s absolutely critical that there is decisive action, the time for talking is done.”

Also in Glasgow on Thursday, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots launched a consultation on what was billed as Northern Ireland’s first environment strategy.

He said the strategy would set out Northern Ireland’s environmental priorities for the coming decades and form part of the Executive’s Green Growth Delivery Framework.

Mr Poots added that it would provide “a coherent response to the global challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change”.

The DUP MLA is currently progressing a rival climate bill in Stormont to the Green Party leader Clare Bailey.

Posting a picture from the conference, Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl spoke of the importance of cities working together.

“I was sceptical about how useful Cop26 would be but I’m going home with new ideas, new contacts and greater ambition for our city – key takeaway is how essential it is that cities keep working together.”

Ulster Wildlife’s director of nature and climate Annika Clements set out 10 things Northern Ireland can do to tackle the climate crisis.

This included urgently passing a climate bill, citizens taking personal action to reduce their carbon footprint, restoring wetland and peatland habitats, supporting farmers through agri-environment schemes as well as championing renewable energy at land and sea.