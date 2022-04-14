Assembly candidate Elsie Trainor hails support after attack by poster thieves

An SDLP Assembly candidate has said she feels “emboldened” by the support she has received after being assaulted by youths who had removed her election posters.

South Belfast candidate Elsie Trainor was called a “republican b*****d”, physically assaulted and an attempt was made to take her phone as she pursued two youths who had removed her election posters on the Ravenhill Road on Monday.

The PSNI is investigating the incident and has stated that it is treating it as a hate crime.

Ms Trainor said she has been overwhelmed with support since the incident.

“I’ve got such a big response — on the street, I’ve had cards left to my door, I’ve got it on social media, dropping the kids to school — and that has emboldened me,” she said.

“I really am not surprised by unionists saying they’d come help me put up posters. I knew they would have before any of this happened. My neighbours are completely supportive. I’m not asking for votes, we just get along and that’s the way it is on the ground.”

Ms Trainor believes that the individuals involved intended to send a message to the area that “it would be their way, not the democratic way”.

She added: “Their desired outcome was to intimidate me and take me from the political stage. I think I just looked to them like a weak target — a woman, new to politics who presented like ‘the girl next door’ and they’ve got a real surprise. I’ve got grit and determination.”

When asked what she would say to the youths involved in the incident, she replied: “Ironically, I care more about their opportunities than they know.

“I’m coming into politics to deliver for them and I hope they see the benefit in my determination.

“I have deep empathy for thugs like that who go home and nobody is driving their agenda forward.

“Any opportunities that may ever come their way are batted away by their kingpins, the puppet-masters who are pulling their strings and leading them down a pathway of trouble.”

Party colleague Claire Hanna said the incident had highlighted a “sinister cloud” hanging over this year’s election.

Ms Trainor said: “This toxicity of stirring up rhetoric — that isn’t how we live our lives. It doesn’t serve us for the major issues we have in society.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said that he “absolutely deplores” the incident. He added: “I think the condemnation of this is right across the political spectrum”.

Ms Trainor said that she “wasn’t in anyway surprised” by any of the constituents who have offered their support, noting that “we live our lives together everyday as one” but feels that more needs to be done.

“We as politicians need to move beyond condemning actions, we need to have a proper conversation about how to protect democracy.”