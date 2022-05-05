Assembly election 2022: Five key issues that need addressed when - or if - MLAs return to Stormont

Several key issues will need to be addressed when — or if — MLAs return to Stormont post-election.

Here's a look at what will be on top of our elected reps’ in-trays in the coming weeks:

Future of the institutions

First things first, before the myriad of other problems impacting Northern Ireland's citizens can be addressed, we need to have a functioning government. Unionist parties (except for the TUV, who are unlikely to be in contention for a ministerial role) have been coy about whether they would nominate a deputy First Minister if Sinn Fein came out on top in the poll. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has even stated that the issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol need to be addressed before they enter government. If there is no movement in this area, we could be in for another period of stagnation with key decisions being left unattended.

Waiting lists

The dire state of Northern Ireland's health service has been a key issue in the campaign. Our waiting lists are the highest in the UK and growing, there is a shortage of GPs and long waits for ambulances. All parties have prioritised health spending in their manifestos, however the current draft budget needs agreement before it can be signed off.

Outgoing Health Minister Robin Swann has laid out a five-year plan to address our waiting lists, and there is the Bengoa Report on transforming our health service, both of which will need co-operation from the parties to be progressed.

Northern Ireland Protocol

The Northern Ireland Protocol has been a major sticking point with all the unionist parties. Sir Jeffrey has already said the issues around the protocol need fixed before his party will re-enter government, while the UUP have pressed for further negotiations between the EU and UK to iron out the problems.

There was a glimmer of hope for its opponents when it was reported recently that the Government was to include plans in the upcoming Queen’s Speech allowing it to suspend part of the protocol. However, on Wednesday night, Secretary of State Brandon Lewis indicated the government was rowing back on these plans.

Cost of living

The cost-of-living crisis is impacting citizens across Northern Ireland, with rising energy and food costs forcing many to choose between eating or heating their home.

Many parties have included pledges in their manifestos to give households one-off payments to help them with the rising costs, while Sinn Fein, Alliance, the UUP and SDLP have argued that there is currently £300m sitting in Stormont's coffers that could be used to alleviate some of these pressures in the short term — however, this cannot be spent without a functioning Executive. The DUP have said this is not accurate, and the money can be spent by ministers in the absence of an Executive. Regardless, if there is no immediate action on tackling the crisis, expect a public backlash.

Border poll

While Sinn Fein have insisted throughout the campaign that calling a border poll is not an immediate priority post-election, the DUP has repeatedly argued this is disingenuous, and a Sinn Fein victory would prompt immediate calls for a border poll.

Given our broken healthcare system and cost-of-living crisis, citizens will want clarity on this issue and just how much of priority a border poll really is.