Assembly election: Catholic bishops urge voters to ‘protect rights of unborn’

Catholic bishops have urged voters to "speak up clearly and unequivocally for the urgent needs of the most vulnerable in society" including the unborn child, whose rights they said are being increasingly relegated.

In a statement in which the Catholic bishops of Northern Ireland shared a pastoral message addressing issues such as poverty, the response to refugees fleeing Ukraine and political stability.

Addressing the issue of abortion, the bishops said the dignity of unborn children is being downgraded in the cultural, political and legal sphere and is being consigned to the "realm of the worthless and sub-human".

It's despite the electorate living in an age where awareness of all forms of life and the need for constant care, respect and protection is being heightened - except for "unborn children in the womb", read the statement.

Northern Ireland’s abortion laws were liberalised in 2019 following legislation passed by Westminster, but the full services have not yet been centrally commissioned due to disagreements between the Executive parties. Secretary of State Brandon Lewis later used new powers to direct ministers in Belfast to take the steps necessary to roll out abortion services across the region.

The DUP said the move by Westminster had "undermined" devolution but it was welcomed by Sinn Fein, the Alliance Party and Green Party.

DUP MLA Paul Givan last March put forward a bill he said was designed to protect the lives of unborn babies with non-fatal conditions such as Down syndrome by banning terminations in cases of non-fatal foetal disabilities. Sinn Fein was criticised for complaining about an attempt to row back on the abortion legislation, yet abstained rather than opposed the second stage of the Bill.

A party spokesperson later said that the British government had publicly stated in relation to Mr Givan’s Bill that it would “ensure that abortion legislation remains in line with CEDAW [the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women] and therefore the DUP are aware that it will have no material effect”.

Political party Aontu was formed by former Sinn Fein TD Peadar Toibin after he disagreed with the party over its stance on abortion.

In a recent interview, Mid Ulster candidate for the party Alixandra Halliday said there are no circumstances under which she or the party would support access to abortion.

The statement from the Catholic bishops continued: "So many of our local politicians seem willing to disregard the rights of our children in the earliest stages of their development before birth, while at the same time properly and stridently defending the rights of animals, plants, trees and rivers.

"In a similarly bizarre twist of logic, many who stridently proclaim their commitment to equality for all are, at the same time, quite content to support legislation that would discriminate against children in the womb, even directly targeting those with disabilities, and denying them the very right to be born," they said.

"We ask all voters to consider seriously the choice before them in this election - of supporting a loving, positive culture of life and care, or of further facilitating a culture that denies the very humanity and right to life of our unborn children, even directly targeting those with disabilities."

They added: "Both mother and child in a crisis pregnancy have a right to a humane and life-affirming outcome for both. Rather than using medically destructive interventions to take away life, it is possible to build a loving and supportive society around every child in the womb, including those diagnosed with a disability.

"We therefore encourage voters to make their voices heard by telling candidates on the doorsteps that they expect them, if elected, to work for the equal dignity of all, including the protection of all mothers and their unborn children."