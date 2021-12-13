Assembly first: Ministers’ Question Time set to be signed in English and Irish

Question Time for the First and Deputy First Ministers will be signed for the deaf and hard of hearing in both English and Irish from Stormont for the first time on Monday.

Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey MLA confirmed that a pilot project to provide live signing of Executive Office Question Time will start at 2pm.

The pilot will run until the end of the current Assembly, expected at the end of March next year.

Both British and Irish Sign Language will be included and will help those in the deaf and hard of hearing communities to access this important part of Assembly business. Kristina Laverty is the BSL Signer, while Amanda Coogan signs in ISL.

Dual language signing was first seen during coronavirus news conferences featuring then First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill last year.

The Speaker said: “I am very pleased to introduce this important initiative.

“Question Time is an essential part of our democratic process where MLAs can directly question ministers. It is at the heart of the Assembly’s role in holding ministers to account and therefore crucial that it is accessible to all of our citizens.

“We have a long-standing commitment to making our work as accessible as possible to all parts of our community. Introducing live sign language for questions to the First Minister and Deputy First Minister in this pilot is a demonstration of how seriously we take this obligation.

“In parallel, recordings of the Executive Office Question Time will also be subtitled and available on playback.

“Learning from this experience will leave the Assembly better placed to consider how to meet the needs of the deaf and hard of hearing in the longer term.”

During this pilot period, the Assembly will hold regular meetings with representatives from the deaf and hard of hearing community to review and evaluate how the project is working.