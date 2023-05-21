At a glance: The story of the election in one table and two charts

The state of the parties after 462 councillors are elected

Sinn Féin is the biggest party in local government in Northern Ireland for the first time, with 144 councillors.

It is the largest party at Belfast City Hall, with 22 councillors. The DUP have 14, with Alliance third on 11.

Sinn Féin is also the largest party in Mid Ulster, in Derry and Strabane, in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, and in Newry, Mourne and Down.

The party will also have overall control of Fermanagh and Omagh after winning 21 out of 40 seats.

The DUP will be the largest grouping in Lisburn and Castlereagh, Mid and East Antrim and Ards and North Down. It also has the largest number of councillors in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Who has gained councillors and who has lost seats?

Who has received the largest number of first preference votes?

Who has increased their share of the vote?