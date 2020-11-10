Backlog of 8,351 benefit appeals 'may take years'

More than 8,300 benefit payment appeals were awaiting decisions at the end of last month, new figures have revealed.

Ulster Unionist MLA Rosemary Barton received the information following a written question to Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin.

By August 31 there were 7,731 social security appeals in the system, with Ms Barton warning it could take years to clear the backlog.

But last night the Department for Communities revealed this figure had grown to 8,351 by the end of last month.

Ms Barton said the issue was now a frequent complaint at her constituency office, and said it was likely the number had risen in the last two months.

"Before the Covid-19 pandemic created havoc with many aspects of our lives, getting an appeal to its final stage was not the quickest process, with it taking some months from the appeal was lodged until its conclusion," she said.

"With no appeals having been heard for a number of months, and now only limited capacity, which is further hampered as I understand that oral hearings are not yet being heard, it would appear that it may take years to get the system back to its pre-Covid timescale.

"This is all happening at a time when the most vulnerable in our society are suffering most. Many people that have suffered an illness, an accident, have been made unemployed or their wages significantly reduced cannot have their appeal for support to be heard."

She said it was now "crucial" for the Department for Communities to find a mechanism to reduce the timescales so that vulnerable people had their cases dealth with sooner.

The Department for Communities said: "The Appeals Service made arrangements to recommence hearings where the appellant has opted for a hearing on the papers and the appellant does not have an existing award, with effect from July 6, 2020.

"Oral hearings using telephone link commenced on September 28, 2020 and oral hearings using live link commenced on October 5, 2020.

"Face to face hearings resumed in Cleaver House on October 19, 2020 on a staged basis. There are plans to open two further hearing rooms in Cleaver House during November 2020.

"A priority exercise is ongoing with venues who indicated they can accommodate hearings. Appellants are being offered a choice of hearing type and The Appeals Service will be working to maximise capacity based on the responses."