Ballina buzzing with excitement as US President finally ‘comes home’

Thousands line the streets to hear Joe Biden’s final address in Co Mayo town where his ancestors came from

“You would think the American President is coming or something,” one Ballina native quipped to me as we observe the mile-long queue lining up to see Joe Biden’s speech in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral in the town.

Since early morning, what would come to be thousands were patiently waiting to hear the leader of the free world give an address at his “homecoming” event.

Biden had previously visited the town during his tenure as Vice President, but this time things were a little different.

Ballina in Co Mayo is where Biden, proudly, traces his paternal roots. His great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt and his family left Ballina for America more than 170 years ago during the time of the Great Famine. Today there are still Blewitts living in the town.

No one seemed to mind that Biden was again running late, missing his scheduled 9pm slot by about 50 minutes.

The queue of people in Ballina waiting to hear Joe Biden's address

Traditional Irish music group The Chieftains had helped to keep the huge crowd entertained.

Then, at 9.25pm, flashing blue lights illuminated the darkness as the presidential motorcade rolled into town to cheers and US flags being waved enthusiastically from the crowd.

There was another 25 minute wait before Biden finally took to the stage just after 9.50pm, introduced by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, who said: “Mr President, welcome back to Mayo”.

“It’s great to be here with you all, it’s great to be back in Ballina,” Biden told the crowd as he emerged to a rapturous reception.

He also acknowledged his family: "All the Blewitts, you make me proud"

“I heard you all had an impromptu celebration the night I was declared American president … it meant the world to me to be embraced as Mayo Joe, son of Ballina,” he said.

Former Irish President Mary Robinson arrives for Joe Biden's speech in Ballina — © PA

Earlier, as Ballina prepared to welcome him home, big screens were erected to hear his address last night. Gardai on horses monitored the crowds that gathered and international media were there in abundance. The mood was jovial, to say the least, with the locals knowing a little bit of history was about to happen on their doorstep.

One billboard in the town centre read: “Who would have thought Mayo would bring home a US President before another All-Ireland?” Poking fun at the county’s GAA track record. Since yesterday morning, helicopters were buzzing above Ballina and streets were closed off to traffic. Barriers were set up and music was blaring from speakers. At around 1pm, a downpour of rain pelted down, threatening to almost spoil the show. But, an hour later, the sun was splitting the sky.

The queue to hear the US President’s address began to assemble yesterday morning. Entry didn’t begin until 5.30pm, but by that stage the line of people snaked all the way through the town centre.

Michael Carr, owner of Paddy Mac's pub in Ballina

Michael Carr runs Paddy Mac’s pub in Ballina.

“I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. It’s great for Mayo,” he said.

“I know it’s three generations that Biden’s family dates back to here, but that isn’t a long time really in the grand scheme of things. He’s coming home.

“This is a man who has the biggest job in the world, and he’s coming to a small town in Ireland. You couldn’t write that stuff. He’s certainly put us on the map and brought back the bacon, so to speak.

“He speaks very emotionally and genuinely about this place and what it means to him, and it means a lot to us.”

Councillor Donna Sheridan, Sinead Caffrey Blaine and Therese Tully in Ballina — © PA

Ballina man Brian Gorman said the town has “taken Joe in” and is always rooting for him.

“We’ll never see another US President coming here, that’s for sure. It’s something for the history books and amazing to see,” he said.

“The queue to hear him speak is something else and it just shows you how much he means to Ballina, and I suppose how much Ballina means to him.

“There’s millions of Irish Americans over there too, so I think the visit won’t do him any harm when it comes to the next election in the States.

“It’s great for the town also, it’s not something that happens every day.”

Catherine Barrett and Paul Geraghty

Catherine Barrett runs an Air BnB which is located right next to an old stone wall, which was once part of the home of Biden’s ancestor Edward Blewitt.

“It’s very exciting. I didn’t even know the connection our property had to Joe Biden,” she said.

Speaking in the Oireachtas in Dublin on Thursday, Biden said: “I’m home... I only wish I could stay longer.”

In Ballina, it is clear that everyone is proud beyond words to welcome him back.

The small Irish town of around 10,000 people wasn’t very well-known internationally that long ago, but now, as one resident tells me, people around the world know it as “that place in Ireland where the President comes from”.