Ballycastle Twelfth incident ‘staged’ says TUV councillor in letter to Parades Commission

Causeway councillor Allister Kyle said the incident had been “orchestrated”.

A scuffle broke out in the Market Street area of Ballycastle during the parade.

An incident at a Twelfth parade in Co Antrim that resulted in scuffles between bandsmen and a member of the public was “staged to give republicans something to complain about”, a TUV councillor has said.

Video footage from earlier this week shows the Silver Plains Band from Moyarget marching through Ballycastle with flags including one bearing the name ‘Ulster Volunteer Force’.

Police were forced to intervene after a man appeared to walk towards the Ballycastle procession bumping into one of the bandsmen, which leads to other band members breaking ranks to confront the male.

The clip appears to show band members scuffle with police and the man.

Following the incident, North Antrim Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan said his party had requested a meeting with the Parades Commission to discuss the incident.

The PSNI have confirmed they are also investigating an alleged assault in relation to the matter.

In a letter to the Commission, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough councillor Allister Kyle said the member of the public at the centre of the incident had shown “intolerance and disrespect”.

"It is highly surprising that North Antrim Sinn Fein MLA Philip McGuigan has called for a meeting with the you and the PSNI following the parade, given the fact that the incident was clearly staged, and shows that the person in question tried to cause a major incident by disrupting the parade,” he said.

"Thankfully the swift action of the bandmaster defused what could have turned into a serious incident.

"Arguments have been articulated by some in defence of the man who stepped out into the bandsman, however it seems odd that the man in question had to go back and forth through banner carriers and then the band.

"Had he waited a few more seconds the parade would have been over.

TUV councillor Allister Kyle

"It was pleasing that prior to the parade Ballycastle businesses had made it known that the parade was welcome in Ballycastle and they looked forward to hosting us.

"This set what everyone thought was to be the tone of the day. However, It is disappointing that one individual endeavoured to undo the strides that had been made. Many are of the view that the incident was staged to give Republicans something to complain about.

"Mr McGuigan’s party claim to be champions for equality, respect, integrity so I’m unsure as to why he seems to support the actions of a man who clearly has shown so much intolerance and disrespect. Unless, of course, this what Republicans wanted all along.

"Mr McGuigan says he intends to raise the issue of future parading in Ballycastle town with you, following one minor incident orchestrated by a member of the nationalist community.”

A statement posted to the Silver Plains Moyarget Facebook page said the man was “relocated out of the ranks of the band” during the incident.

"As we approached the corner of the incident I myself noticed the man in question step out from the crowd with his dog so he was on the road. There were 5/6 police officers standing a few meters away, they said.

"At this point one of our fluters mentioned to the group of police standing at the side of the road as he knew it could have caused a confrontation.

"The majority of band members [moved] swiftly in the crowd to diffuse the situation before it escalated further and to get the band parading back up the road,” they said.

"Bear in mind we were the last band, so if he had waited another 10 seconds or so we would have been past and nothing would have ever happened.

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan

“We for one feel the band did no wrong nor any harm during this but simply acted as any band has always done when anyone (GAA top or not) tries to walk through the band never mind making contact with a member.

“Again this one small minded individual who showed himself for what he is, does not represent the rest of the good people of Ballycastle yesterday.”

A spokesperson for the Parades Commission said: "Investigation of any alleged breaches during a parade are a matter for the PSNI.

“The Commission will review post parade reports and information from the PSNI, as well as representations from interested parties.”

The Orange Order said it was aware of the video.

“On failing to provoke a reaction the first time, he then attempts to disrupt the parade again by walking into the ranks of Silver Plains Band,” said a spokesperson.

"Band members moved quickly to defuse the situation and to ensure that the individual did not get the reaction he had sought. They are to be congratulated for their restraint.

“PSNI officers also responded quickly and are now investigating the incident.

“It is regrettable that there are those who are intent on manufacturing problems and creating division in order to support their own narrow political agenda.”