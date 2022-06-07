Ballymoney’s Ivor Wallace appointed new mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough

Ivor Wallace has been confirmed as the new mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The Ballymoney man, who represented the DUP in the council, will succeed councillor Richard Holmes.

The council also confirmed on Tuesday evening the incoming deputy mayor will be Sinn Fein’s Kathleen McGurk.

Mr Wallace has been elected in the council since 2019 and has lived in the area for 35 years.

Responding to the announcement, Mr Wallace said: “I just love where I live, and I am passionate about my DEA in Ballymoney and indeed all of Causeway Coast and Glens.

“I am looking forward to taking on the role of Mayor this year and I will do my best to promote every corner of the Borough.

“During the year ahead, I want to support local retailers and see local businesses thrive in these difficult times. I want to see events in the Borough that both increase footfall and the economic return for our business community.

“Causeway Coast and Glens is the envy of all the other councils in Northern Ireland with our beautiful coastline, wonderful attractions, world class golf courses, great towns and friendly hardworking citizens and I will endeavour to promote our area wherever possible.”