Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee: Former DUP leader’s House of Lords title revealed

The former DUP leader and First Minister Arlene Foster is set to be named as Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee under her new peerage title.

The news was revealed on Friday afternoon in the official public record from the Crown Office.

Mrs Foster was nominated for the non-affiliated peerage last month in a document published by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Former DUP MLA and Education Minister Peter Weir was also nominated for a peerage.

A statement said: “The Right Honourable Dame Arlene Isobel Foster, D.B.E., by the name, style and title of BARONESS FOSTER OF AGHADRUMSEE, of Aghadrumsee in the County of Fermanagh.”

Responding, Dame Arlene tweeted: “So there it is my title for the House of Lords ….Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee. Having visited my father’s grave there today it is lovely to honour him with my title on Armistice day. Looking forward to my introduction.”

Dame Arlene left the DUP last year after a divisive split in the party saw her ousted as leader.

She stepped down as leader on May 28, 2021, before resigning as First Minister.

After stepping down as MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone in September 2021, Dame Arlene has become a media personality with GB News and writes a number of newspaper columns.

The 52-year-old hosts her own weekly show – The Briefing - on the news channel and was the driving force behind GB News’ decision to air live coverage of this year’s Twelfth of July celebrations after the BBC decided to only provide edited evening highlights.

Last week Mrs Foster also received her Damehood during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Writing on Twitter after receiving her Damehood, she said: “Was thrilled that I received my Damehood from the Princess Royal today - a wonderful role model for females in public life.

"I was far from home but my thoughts were very much with the families of the Enniskillen bomb on this the 35th anniversary.”