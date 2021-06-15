Baroness Hoey tells UK Government to stay out of Irish language row

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis, with Sinn Fein's Conor Murphy and DUP leader Edwin Poots in the foreground. Picture: Ronan McGrade/Pacemaker Press

The UK Government should not intervene and legislate for the Irish language over the head of Stormont, Baroness Hoey has said.

The former long-serving Labour MP said she opposed Sinn Fein’s plan for the Government to become embroiled in the party’s row with the DUP in order to save Stormont.

The Antrim-born peer told the Belfast Telegraph she did not believe the Irish language issue should be allowed to prevent the appointment of a new First Minister and said she believed the issue of an Irish Language Act should be put to a referendum.

"What is the point of devolution if every time there is a problem in the Executive Westminster intervene?” Baroness Hoey asked.

"I find it laughable that Sinn Fein turn to the UK Government, which they despise, to help them out when it suits them.

"I would support a referendum on whether there should be an Irish language Act with all the costs it would entail put in front of the public.”

The DUP has urged NI Secretary Brandon Lewis to show "caution" after Sinn Fein asked Westminster to intervene.

Unionists have reacted badly to the move, which would see the Government introduce the Irish language measures in the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) agreement.

It comes amid reports DUP leader Edwin Poots has lost an internal party vote on an Assembly motion around translating debates into Irish and Ulster Scots.

It's understood Mr Poots favoured abstaining on the motion, set to come before Stormont later on Tuesday, but lost the vote of DUP MLAs 11 to 9.

The DUP are now set to vote against the motion, with translation services part of the wider language and cultural package included in NDNA.

It is likely to add fuel to the fire as Stormont once again teeters on the brink of collapse due to issues surrounding the Irish language.

Sinn Fein claimed the Government had previously offered to introduce the legislation, while Finance Minister Conor Murphy confirmed Sinn Fein would nominate Michelle O'Neill as Deputy First Minister if the move goes ahead.

Mr Poots has selected Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan to be Northern Ireland's next First Minister, but due to to the joint nature of the office he can not assume the position without Sinn Fein's backing.

Without Irish language legislation Sinn Fein will not support Mr Givan as First Minister, the party said.

Sinn Fein have insisted the Irish language commitments agreed in NDNA must be implemented before next May's scheduled Assembly election, and claim Mr Poots has refused to commit to this.

His DUP ally and new Education Minister Michelle McIlveen urged Mr Lewis to show caution around Sinn Fein's proposal.

"Obviously Sinn Fein have taken the opportunity with regards to the transition in order to be able to jump on this as an issue," she said during a visit to a Belfast primary school on Tuesday.

The UK Government previously intervened to introduce same-sex marriage and abortion laws in Northern Ireland while the Assembly lay dormant.

"I appreciate that they have gone to the Secretary of State and we have seen the Secretary of State involve himself in devolved matters before, and so we urge caution in relation to that, particularly if he wants to respect the devolution package," Ms McIlveen said.

"This is a really fluid situation and obviously there are going to be discussions which are going to be held in the next number of days."

Mr Lewis has yet to publically respond to Sinn Fein's plan, but it has received the backing of his predecessor Julian Smith, who was one of the architects of the NDNA agreement.

"Any vote for the cultural package at Westminster will have my full support,” he said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his party has been working in the background to ensure the outstanding aspects of NDNA could be legislated for at Westminster.

The Foyle MP said he and colleague Claire Hanna will table amendments to the Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Bill following its second reading on June 22.

Mr Eastwood announced his party's intention to "engage across the House of Commons to build support for our amendments".

"If the DUP and Sinn Fein cannot find a way to deliver the Irish language and other cultural commitments that they made last year, then we will step up, step in and seek to table amendments to legislation due at Westminster next week. The SDLP stands by the promises we make," he said.

TUV leader Jim Allister said a Westminster intervention on the Irish language would “herald the death knell of devolution”.

"Unionism needs to make it clear that if Irish language legislation is passed at Westminster then Stormont is over and the project in which London and Dublin have invested 20 years in is at an end," he said.

“If the supposed protections of the Belfast Agreement can be cast aside whenever Sinn Fein make a demand they are worthless.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long was more reserved, but said Westminster solving issues around the Irish language would not address the underlying problems at Stormont.

“There is no excuse frankly for us to be back in crisis mode only 17 months after the Assembly was restored,” she said.

“It [Westminster legislating] is a partial solution to a more widespread problem. It deals with the issue of Irish language. What it doesn’t do is deal with the more fundamental problem, that the DUP made promises and it is not reneging on those promises.”