Barrister who wrongly tried to get £400,000 from taxpayers can keep claiming Legal Aid, Stormont confirms

Gavyn Cairns has been fined £50,000 and suspended for two months – but Department of Justice says he can keep claiming public money once back to work before Christmas

Barrister Gavyn Cairns claimed he had worked 29.5 hours in a 24-hour day - but his illegitimate claims were caught

Sam McBride Wed 19 Oct 2022 at 08:00