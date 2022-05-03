BBC debate: NI Protocol and cost of living crisis dominate as party leaders clash ahead of Assembly election - as it happened
Garrett Hargan
The leaders of Northern Ireland's five main political parties have faced the electorate and clashed during fiery exchanges in the final TV debate ahead of Thursday's Assembly election.
Host Jim Fitzpatrick and a live studio audience grilled Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP), Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Fein), Naomi Long (Alliance), Colum Eastwood (SDLP) and Doug Beattie (UUP) on BBC One NI.
Here's how the debate unfolded: