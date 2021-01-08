BBC NI accused of 'trolling' Jamie Bryson over Irish language street signs story

BBC Northern Ireland has been accused of trolling loyalist activist Jamie Bryson over a picture used on an article about new Irish language signage in Belfast.

In an article about the council's decision to approve new bilingual street signs they used a picture of Belfast's Bryson Street, with the Irish 'Sraid Ui Bhriosain' below it.

The image has been used by BBC NI on a number of occasions in relation to stories on Irish language street signage.

Its latest usage and the similarity to the name of Mr Bryson was highlighted by a number of people on social media.

Mr Bryson, who first came to public attention during the Belfast flag protests in 2012, is a regular contributor to BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show.

He accused the corporation of "engaging in some plausibly deniable trolling".

A BBC spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph they would not be commenting on the matter.

Mr Bryson said: "No doubt they will claim that their persistent use of Bryson street is just coincidental, but I think people can make their own mind up. There are plenty of Irish Street names, yet that is their image of choice persistently."

"In my view it demeans journalism and for a publicly funded broadcaster to be engaging in such childish behaviour really is rather unbecoming.

"It simply once again reaffirms my long held view that the BBC NI establishment is an hyper-woke liberal elite echo chamber, with a increasingly overt nationalist leaning.

"It is infatuated with appealing to the twitterati and winning the plaudits of the latte drinking liberal elite - that is what drives their latest stunt, cloaked of course in plausible deniability."

Bryson Street is an interface area in east Belfast which has seen a number of clashes over the years.

Most notably the 'Battle of St Matthew's' took place at a church in the area in June 1970.

Between June 27 and 28 three people were killed and over 20 injured during clashes between the IRA and loyalists.

On Thursday evening Belfast City Council backed a plan to make it easier for residents to apply for Irish language signage in their area.

If one resident or councillor proposes the signage be erected, it will require the support of only 15% of residents on the electoral register to move forward for council approval.

Signage can also be requested in any other language, including Ulster Scots. The DUP have said the move will cause "disharmony and resentment".